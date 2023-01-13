Night Court: release date, cast, plot of the 2023 update

The original Night Court ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and chronicled the lives of staffers working the late shift in Manhattan’s municipal court. Like NBC’s newest iteration of Quantum Leap , Night Court isn’t a reboot so much as it’s a continuing story stemming from the original. It's more like Night Court: The Next Generation, if you will.

In this case, the gavel has been passed to Judge Harry Stone’s daughter, Abby. Harry Stone was played to perfection by the late Harry Anderson, who passed away in 2018. Abby Stone is following in her father’s footsteps, but her courtroom features a very memorable person from her father’s days with John Larroquette’s Dan Fielding, formerly an assistant district attorney who frequented Harry’s courtroom.

The new Night Court for a new era premieres Tuesday, January 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC with two back-to-back episodes. All new episodes will be available on Peacock the day after they air.

There is currently no information about when Night Court will be available in the UK, but as soon as we have that information we’ll have it for you here.

Night Court cast

Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch stars as Judge Abby Stone. Rauch has considerable experience lending her voice to some of the most well-known animated characters including Harley Quinn in 2017’s Batman and Harley Quinn and Dinah in The Chicken Squad.

John Larroquette won four Primetime Emmy awards for his supporting role as Dan Fielding in the original series. Always quick with a joke or trying to defuse a tense situation with his client, Larroquette brought a combination of stoicism and levity to Harry Stone’s court. Over the years Larroquette has appeared in a number of shows and movies including The Good Fight, Me, Myself and I, and The Librarians.

Here’s the full cast:

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone

John Larroquette as Dan Fielding

India de Beaufort (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Olivia

Lacretta (Gotham) as Donna Gurgs

Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Neil

Night Court plot

The basic setup of Night Court follows the original series pretty closely. It’s the story of what happens when the sun goes down in a New York municipal courtroom. With the addition of new characters, though, it’s a whole new ballgame.

Here’s the official synopsis from NBC:

"The eternally optimistic Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

"Abby always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding to serve as the court’s public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

"They both must contend with Olivia, the court’s officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Neil is the court’s neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

"Rounding out the staff is Donna 'Gurgs' Gurganous, the night court’s sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues.

"From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Night Court is based on the original hit series that ran for nine seasons on NBC. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce through their After January Productions. Mona Garcea oversees for After January Productions and John Larroquette serves as a producer.

"Night Court is produced by Rauch’s After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group."

Night Court trailer

Take one look at the trailer below and you'll see that Night Court is absolutely keeping in the spirit of the beloved original series:

Here's the first look teaser at Night Court:

How to watch Night Court

Night Court season 1 airs on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch NBC through DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.