Shotgun Wedding: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Shotgun Wedding is heading our way this summer, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in this new rom-com.

Filmed in the Dominican Republic in early 2021, the film brings together two fiery families for what should be the happiest day of their lives as they celebrate the wedding of Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel).

But the nuptials take an unexpected turn when the nearly newlyweds find themselves fighting for the lives of their nearest and dearest rather than cutting the cake and enjoying their first dance.

Here's everything we know about Shotgun Wedding, the summer rom-com that says "I do" to packing quite a punch…

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Dressed in a beautiful wedding dress on a beach, Jennifer Lopez posted the above Instagram message during filming in March 2021.

The production wrapped just a month later and the finished film is set to arrive in movie theatres on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

If you look closely at J. Lo's stunning dress you can see the gorgeous gown looks a little dishevelled and is that mud on her forehead!? All the pictures released for the movie so far show the cast looking like they've been wrestling in a muddy field, which gives fans a very clear sign that this is certainly not your average wedding day…

It certainly promises to be one of the big new movies in 2022.

What happens in Shotgun Wedding?

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

The film's lead actors, Jennifer and Josh, play a couple who have booked a fabulous destination wedding and plan to tie the knot in front of all their friends and family.

But as the wedding preparations are in full swing, the couple start to wonder if they are really meant to spend the rest of their lives together?

But, "till death us do part" takes on a very different meaning when the wedding party is taken hostage by criminals and the couple have to work together to free their loved ones before they lose everything that is precious to them.

In the course of mounting a daring rescue mission however, the couple are reminded why they fell in love in the first place, as they work together to ensure the safe release of their families.

As the above pictures show, which were released by Jennifer Lopez on her Instagram account on the day filming wrapped, it's a messy affair with plenty of action, fight scenes and stunts.

Who is in Shotgun Wedding?

Lenny Kravitz stars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lead actors are Jennifer Lopez as bride-to-be Darcy and Josh Duhamel as groom Tom. While this is Lopez's second movie of 2022 that requires her to wear a wedding dress (the first being Marry Me, which was released in February), movie goers will know Josh from the Transformers movie franchise and his role in US TV series Las Vegas where he played Danny McCoy.

The film also has a fantastic supporting cast, including rock star Lenny Kravitz. All we know about Kravitz's character at the moment is he is called Sean and he might have something to do with a helicopter as the below Instagram post from the musician's account shows him on set walking away from a blue chopper.

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) A photo posted by on

We also know that Lenny had a fabulous time making the movie. In the below Instagram post showing him and Jennifer Lopez hanging out together on set he says, "Jennifer, after knowing each other for so many years we finally got to work and be creative together. It was an experience that I will always cherish. Love and respect. Xxx"

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) A photo posted by on

Who else is in the cast?

Jennifer Coolidge also stars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best known for her roles in the American Pie franchise and Legally Blonde movies, Jennifer Coolidge is playing Carol the groom's mother.

Starring as Darcy's mum is Brazilian actor Sônia Braga, who can be seen below in a sweet post from Lenny Kravitz. The American Woman singer said, "Blessed to know and work alongside you during the filming of #ShotgunWedding, Sonia Braga. Miss you already xx."

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) A photo posted by on

Is there a trailer of Shotgun Wedding?

Not yet, but we hope to update this page soon.