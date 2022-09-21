El Rey: Vicente Fernández cast — who's who in the Mexican biographical series

El Rey: Vicente Fernández is a Mexican biographical drama about singer and actor Vicente Fernández, who was also known as "El Rey de la Música Ranchera" (The King of Ranchera Music).

With a huge 36 episodes to watch, this is a long series for Netflix and documents the life and career of Fernández, from childhood up to his successful career which saw him becoming a cultural icon, recording more than 100 albums and contributing to more than 30 films, so he was a huge name.

The series features three actors who all play the lead role at various points in his life, as well as supporting actors who play people that were significant to Fernández, so it's a really in-depth series that explores a lot of his life.

Here's all the major players in El Rey: Vicente Fernández...

Jaime Camil as Vicente Fernández

The role is also played by:

Sebastian Dante as Young Vicente

Sebastian García as Teen Vicente

Kaled Acab as Child Vicente

The titular character Vicente Fernández was a Mexican singer, songwriter, actor, and film producer, who was often nicknamed Chente. He began his singing career as a busker, before eventually becoming more and more well known and making a living out of performing. The Netflix series follows him throughout his life to give viewers a portrait of the key defining moments throughout his life and career.

Jaime Camil plays the adult version of Vicente, and he's played by three younger actors for flashback sequences. Jaime is known for his role as Rogelio de la Vega in the Netflix comedy-drama Jane The Virgin.

Marcela Guirado as María del Refugio "Cuquita"

The role is also played by:

Regina Pavón as Young Cuquita

Ishkra Zaval as Child Cuquita

María del Refugio (known as "Cuquita") was Vicente Fernández's wife, who was the sister of a close friend of his. They married on 27 December 1963 and had four children together. The couple had 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren over the years too, and she supported Fernández throughout his long career.

In the series, adult Cuquita is played by Mexican actress and singer Marcela Guirado who is best known for starring in telenovelas with the television channel TV Azteca, and has starred in Mexican films such as Nosotros los Nobles and Todo mal.

Enoc Leaño as Ramón Fernández

Ramón Fernández was Vincente's father, who was a serviceman and rancher. He married housewife Paula Gómez de Fernández. Vincente was the couple's only son and they lived in Guadalajara, Western Mexico.

In the series, Ramón is played by actor Enoc Leaño who is known for starring in Mexican soap operas and movies such as Fall Into Temptation and The Gastronauts.

Marissa Saavedra as Paula Gómez de Fernández

Paula Gómez de Fernández was Vincente's mother, who nurtured his love of cinema and frequently took him to see movies, which partly inspired him to pursue a career in entertainment. She was a housewife and lived on the ranch with her husband Ramón Fernández.

In El Rey, she's played by actress Marissa Saavedra who has starred in TV shows such as Paquita la del Barrio, Dani Who? and Nahui.

Raúl Sandoval as Felipe Arriaga

Felipe Arriaga was a Mexican singer and actor that helped launch Vincente's career, when he invited him to join Mariachi Aguilar, a mariachi band he was a part of. Vicente never forgot the opportunity that Felipe gave him when he came to Mexico City in search of his dreams, and had always helped Felipe to succeed too.

In the series, Felipe is played by Raúl Sandoval, an actor who is known for his work on TV shows such as Si nos dejan, Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio and Quiéreme Tonto.

Florencia Ríos as Refugios Fernández

The role is also played by:

Seidy Berchat as Teen Refugios

Casandra Iturralde as Child Refugios

Refugios Fernández is one of Vincente's sisters, who grew up with him on the ranch. In the series they are shown to be quite close, although the family sometimes struggled to make ends meet. Despite all this, she appears to be a supportive sibling.

She's played by Florencia Ríos, who has starred in TV shows such as The Five Juanas, La Guzmán, and La Bandida.

Ana Paula Capetillo as Teresa Fernández

This role is also played by:

Valentina Buzurro as Teen Teresa

Camila Núñez as Child Teresa

Teresa Fernández is Vincente's other sister. In the series, we see Teresa secretly falling in love with a young man named Porfirio and becomes pregnant, which becomes a bit of a scandal.

She's played by Ana Paula Capetillo, and this is her first mainstream role so hopefully we'll be seeing her in things again soon!