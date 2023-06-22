Sullivan's Crossing: cast, trailer and everything we know about the Chad Michael Murray series

Amid The CW restructuring, several new shows like Sullivan's Crossing and The Spencer Sisters were added to the fall lineup along with CW staples like Superman & Lois and All American.

In the case of Sullivan's Crossing and The Spencer Sisters, the series both come from CTV, so if they seem familiar it's because they've already aired for Canadian audiences. Per Deadline, Sullivan's Crossing has already been renewed by The CW and CTV for a second season.

"We can't wait to bring Sullivan's Crossing to our viewers this fall, and we are so confident that audiences are going to fall in love with it that we have committed early to a second season," said Brad Schwartz, president of Entertainment at The CW. "As partners for season two, we cannot wait to work alongside this talented cast and excellent creative team to deliver another emotionally captivating season. Audiences can give their hearts to this show knowing that it is coming back for much, much more."

Here's what we know about Sullivan's Crossing.

Though the first season of Sullivan's Crossing is already complete, we don't know the exact date that it is premiering on The CW, as the network hasn't released it's schedule yet. As soon as we have that information we'll be sure to add it right here.

Sullivan's Crossing plot

Here's the synopsis of Sullivan's Crossing from The CW:

"Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) is a star neurosurgeon who seemingly has it all, until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie decides to leave Boston and return to her childhood home of Sullivan's Crossing, a rustic and remote campground set against the stunning coastline still run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Scott Patterson). There, Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past, as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten."

Sullivan's Crossing cast

Morgan Kohan plays Maggie Sullivan. Kohan is known for her work in When Hope Calls, Batwoman and Transplant. She's also starred in a number of TV movies including A Whirlwind Wedding, A Romance Wedding and Love on Harbor Island.

Chad Michael Murray, who plays Cal Jones, might be best known for his roles in One Tree Hill and Riverdale, but he's recently made a splash in Hallmark Channel and Great American Family movies like Angel Falls Christmas, Sand Dollar Cove, Too Close for Christmas and Love in Winterland.

Scott Patterson plays Harry "Sully" Sullivan, but to Gilmore Girls fans he's better known as Luke Danes. He's appeared in a number of projects including The Event, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Con Man.

The series also stars Tom Jackson (Cold Pursuit), Andrea Menard (Blackstone), Lindura (Return to the Gorge), Amalia Williamson (Northern Rescue), Reid Price (From), Allan Hawco (Republic of Doyle), Lynda Boyd (Virgin River), Peter Outerbridge (Lucky Number Slevin) and Lauren Hammersley (Mr. D).

Sullivan's Crossing trailer

Here's the trailer for Sullivan's Crossing:

How to watch Sullivan's Crossing

Sullivan's Crossing will air on The CW, which is available through a cable TV subscription. If you've cut the cord to traditional cable, you can find The CW on several live TV streaming services including FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV. New episodes become available to stream on-demand the day after they premiere on the free and easy-to-use The CW app.