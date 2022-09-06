From season 2: everything we know about the mystery series

You’re driving on a mountain road and come upon a fallen tree blocking the road. After carefully navigating around it, you realize you’re passing through the same town over and over again and at night there are horrifying creatures ready to kill you. From introduced us to this terrifying world in its first season and hopefully we’ll get some answers with From season 2.

This chilling series that blends science fiction and horror is from John Griffin and the team behind Lost, Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner.

Here’s everything we know about From season 2.

There is no release date announced for From season 2 at this point, but as soon as one is announced we’ll have it for you right here. In the meantime, US viewers can catch up on the first season on EPIX. EPIX is available through several streaming services like Philo, Prime Video and FuboTV.

The show is streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV in the UK.

In August, Deadline (opens in new tab)announced that filming on the second season was underway in Nova Scotia. Depending on when filming wraps, it’s possible that season 2 could premiere in early 2023. This would line up with the first season, which premiered in February 2022.

Who is in the From season 2 cast?

Many of the first season’s cast members are set to return including:

Harold Perrineau (Lost) as Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair) as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time) as Jim Matthews

Hannah Cheramy as Julia Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

Ricky He (The Good Doctor) as Kenny

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi

Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri

Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls) as Ellis

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima

David Alpay (Castle Rock) as Jade

Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice) as Donna

Elizabeth Moy as Tian Chen Liu

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Deadline also reported that season 1 recurring cast member Scott McCord, who plays Victor, was promoted to series regular in season 2. He’ll be joined by several new faces in the upcoming season, including:

Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown)

Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run)

Angela Moore (The Stand)

AJ Simmons (Reacher)

Deborah Grover (Anne with an E)

What is From season 2 about?

We don’t know the details of the second season of From, only that the people in the town are still trapped and trying to figure out what’s going on, but the quest for answers intensifies with the arrival of new people. The discovery of "portals" that take people from trees to other places within the town’s border is a new layer to the mystery.

Here’s a synopsis of what From is all about from EPIX:

"Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes) and executive produced by Showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost), From features a stellar ensemble cast led by Harold Perrineau (Lost). The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest — including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down."

Is there a trailer for From season 2?

There’s no trailer for From season 2 at this point, but now that production on season 2 has started it’s possible we’ll have some behind the scenes photos or teasers from the series at some point soon.

How to watch From season 2

From is an EPIX original series. You can subscribe to EPIX through your cable TV provider or subscribe to the streaming service directly. EPIX is also available through Philo , Roku, Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube TV .

