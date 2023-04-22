From season 2: Harold Perrineau says new season moves at 'lightning speed'

Harold Perrineau has seen a lot over the years. After all, he was one of the original cast members in Lost. Now, in the MGM Plus series From, he finds himself in a whole new predicament. What to Watch had a chance to speak with Perrineau about From season 2 and he said the new season moves at "lightning speed."

Perrineau plays Boyd, who found himself in a mysterious town that traps its inhabitants and prevents them from leaving. What's more is that the town's reluctant residents are plagued by nightmarish creatures that terrorize them at night. Boyd was trapped with his wife and son, and in the first season we learn that Boyd was forced to kill his wife to save his son's life, and that he's also suffering from early-onset Parkinson's disease.

Now, as the town's unofficial sheriff and leader, he's trying to protect the community while searching for answers. In the season finale Boyd navigated a tangled web of spiders before finding himself trapped in a claustrophobia-inducing pit.

What to Watch joked that there couldn't be much that's worse than those spiders, but then Boyd ended up in that pit, which was probably full of spiders, too.

"Probably lots of creepy, crawling, terrible things, yes," he laughed.

We asked what it's like working on a show where mysteries abound, and how season 2 will be different from the first season. "It's as exciting for me as I hope it is for the people who are watching the show," he said. "It's scary, it's frustrating, it's exhilarating, it's curious. It's all those things. And in season 2, it's all those things but at lightning speed. All of season 2 is like, 'what!' It just doesn't stop.

"I really liked it, and I really enjoyed shooting it," Perrineau continued. "I haven’t seen it yet, but I'm really looking forward to seeing it because I think it's really interesting. [Boyd] goes from Parkinson's, which is scary, to spiders, which really suck, to being inside an enclosed well, which is terrible. And then in season 2 it just keeps getting worse."

From season 2 premieres April 23 on MGM Plus.