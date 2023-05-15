From season 2 episode 4 recap: the truth won't set you free

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for From season 2 episode 4, "This Way Gone."

The town's residents learn some uncomfortable truths about what's been going on. The problem with the truth, however, is that it can be more terrifying than the monsters that come out at night.

The episode begins with a flashback of Kenny (Ricky He) and his mom bringing his father to the infirmary. His father, who suffers from dementia, almost opened a door the night before and it's getting to a point where their safety is being jeopardized. When Kenny goes outside for some air, Boyd ( Harold Perrineau ) is there to ask Kenny to be his deputy to help watch his back.

Back in the present, Kenny finds Boyd and says he has something very important to show him. They go to the church, where Kenny reveals that Sara (Avery Konrad) has been hiding for several days. Boyd tells Kenny to wait for him, and he asks her where she went after she was in the tree. She reveals that a boy dressed in white told her she would be safe there.

Kenny is beside himself with anger that Boyd isn’t putting Sara in the box for what she's done. Kenny has no idea Sara is responsible for his father's death at this point, which presents a huge challenge for Boyd as he tries to explain that Sara could hold the key to leaving the place. Of course, he can't say too much about how he knows this — as in where he went through the tree, the mysterious worms in his blood — without revealing even more truths that he's not ready to reveal. Their moment is interrupted when Boyd collapses outside the church.

Avery Konrad in From (Image credit: MGM Plus)

While Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) goes in search of Jim (Eion Bailey), Julie (Hannah Cheramy) and Ethan (Simon Webster) head to Colony House to see Victor (Scott McCord). Once they arrive, Ethan runs upstairs while Julie congratulates Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) on her engagement. Fatima invites Julie to be one of her bridesmaids. Julie asks about Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons), who is sitting despondently out on the porch.

When Ethan finds Victor, he's drawing pictures of what he saw in the tunnels. He's upset at Ethan for not stopping Jade (David Alpay) from raiding his room. Victor's anger is almost child-like, and the only time he doesn't seem angry is when he mentions how nice Ethan's mom is. Ethan, who understands that his friend is upset, leaves. Downstairs, Julie offers to listen to Elgin if he ever needs to talk. When Ethan runs downstairs and says he wants to leave, she runs after him.

At the infirmary, Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot) checks on Boyd, noting that he's exhausted. She tries to convince him to get some rest and reduce his stress, but that's nearly impossible in that town. She checks his spider bites but is more concerned about the cut on his arm, though he insists he's OK.

While Kenny gets food for Boyd, his mother Tian Chen Liu (Elizabeth Moy) asks if he has seen Kristi. He tells her he knew she was engaged but doesn't know what to do. All he wants is for her to be happy.

Bakta (Angela Moore) is at the bar when Jade walks in looking for somewhere private. They eventually start talking and she reveals she feels guilty because Elgin told her to turn around but she didn't listen. Jade asks if that was before or after the tree, and she says it was after, to which Jade points out that it was already too late for them. She says she wasn't even supposed to be working that day, that she'd already handed in her notice to quit. Jade admits he'd just sold his company before he arrived there.

Tabitha eventually finds Jim looking at their house. He wonders whether the mysterious town was designed to watch their reactions. Was it all set up? He tells her the radio worked and there had been a voice on the other end. She asks if someone else heard it to confirm that it was real.

Boyd gets out of the bathroom to find Father Khatri (Shaun Majumder) sitting at his desk. Father Khatri is long-dead, of course, so this is either a dream or a hallucination as far as Boyd knows. Father Khatri is the one who suspected Sara held the answers to the town's mysteries and he challenges Boyd to question whether people needed to know answers to some of the questions. For example, should Kenny know what happened to his father? How will Boyd manage to reveal that secret without destroying everything? Broken people, he says, don't tend to survive in the town.

Jim finds Donna (Elizabeth Saunders) at Colony House and asks her about the voice on the radio. She warns him they did something to anger whatever is watching over the town and he needs to be careful to not cause panic with the others. Randall (A.J. Simmons) attacks one of the Colony House residents for going through his stuff, as was their way. She tells him to stop but he's beyond listening.

A.J. Simmons in From (Image credit: MGM Plus)

Kenny watches while Sara eats. He asks questions but she tries to avoid answering them even though it's making him angry. He reminds her how close she was to him and his mom, how they saw her as family. She says she needs to tell him something.

Fatima checks on Donna after Randall's incident. Donna expected he'd be difficult. She suddenly makes a decision, grabbing the axe and telling Randall to follow her. They go to the bus and Donna hangs a talisman in the window. The bus is his home now. "Best of luck," she tells him.

The older woman from the bus, Tilly (Deborah Grover), introduces herself to Boyd and tells him Kenny went to the infirmary. There, Boyd finds him staring into the room where his father died. Kenny says his mother has been overcome with guilt and grief, and now he knows his father didn't open the door. Boyd admits he knew what really happened before he left with Sara. Kenny tells him that Sara is going in the box before throwing his badge on the ground and walking away.

From season 2 airs Sundays on MGM Plus.