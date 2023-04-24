From season 2 episode 1 recap: welcome to the nightmare

It’s time for another season of From, and From season 2 promises answers to burning questions and a whole host of new questions about the group of people trapped in a mysterious town full of terrifying monsters that come out at night.

At the end of the firsts season, Boyd ( Harold Perrineau ) went through the Faraway Tree and ended up in a very tight enclosed space, the residents of Colony House were trying to protect themselves from a very angry storm, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) had fallen through the hole she’d been digging in her basement and a bus full of strangers arrived in town.

The season premiere, “Strangers in a Strange Land,” picks up where the season 1 finale left off. It begins with Boyd’s nightmare about walking through town ringing his bell, only the bell takes on a life of its own and starts shaking by itself. This could be due to the town itself, but it could also be a subconscious nod to his early-onset Parkinson’s diagnosis. He wakes up at the bottom of the deep, dark hole and calls for help.

A man wakes up from a dream and looks around. He’s on a bus, and the bus has just arrived in town. Tom (Reid Price), the bartender, spots the bus and can’t believe his eyes. The man on the bus says they have to stop the bus. He’s told that they took a little detour and that everything is fine, but he freaks out and says they have to stop. Another man gets up to stop him while the driver tells everyone to calm down. The man throws up all over the bus and other passengers, forcing the driver to stop at the diner.

At Colony House, Jade (David Alpay) brings the circuit boards from the radio into the house. He’s shouting orders at everyone, telling them to get the tower on top of the house tied down. He looks up and sees the bus. He runs into the house, where everyone is running around trying to deal with the chaos caused by the storm. People are hurt and scared. Julie (Hannah Cheramy) wants to know why her father left so suddenly, and soon she’s running out the door to chase after him. Donna (Elizabeth Saunders) sends Ellis (Coreteon Moore) after her. That’s when Jade gets Donna’s attention and says that there’s a bus outside the diner.

Victor (Scott McCord), who found Tabitha after she fell through the hole in her basement, leads her through the tunnels. He explains that they can’t stop or talk loudly because they’re under the town and this is where the monsters sleep. Tabitha stumbles on a small suitcase. Inside she finds a white gown, and the sight of it makes Victor even more uneasy.

Back at Colony House, Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot) tends to the wounded while Elizabeth and Kenny (Ricky He) get ready to go to the diner. When she says they need shotguns, Kenny tries to stop her and she points out that they need to be ready for the people on the bus to freak out when they tell them that they can’t leave. Boyd’s gone, so that means Kenny is the sheriff now, and that means he needs to be ready.

At the diner, the patrons are locked outside because everyone in town is at Colony House. It’s pouring and an older lady is dancing joyfully in the rain. Inside the bus, a woman (Kaelen Ohm) tends to the man who freaked out. His name is Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) and he’s feeling better. She explains that she’s a pediatric nurse, which explains her calm demeanor. Elgin can’t explain what happened, but from the look of him he’s terrified of where he is. But why?

In order to chase Julie, Ellis passes the diner and tells the bus driver, Bakta (Angela Moore) that there are people on the way who will explain things and unlock the diner. The driver isn’t interested because they’re not making a pit stop. Once the bus is rolling again they’re on their way.

Julie reaches her house, which is next to the diner, and finds her father inside looking at the hole that’s full of debris. Jim (Eion Bailey) wants to know where her brother is but Julie is in shock. He tells her to get help, then gives her a hug when he sees how upset she is, telling her to be strong. She goes to Ellis, who asks the bus passengers for help. Tom agrees to watch the crowd despite the driver’s insistence that they wait for emergency services. Ellis steps up and handles the situation, helping Julie and organizing the men who agree to help.

By then, Kenny and Donna arrive. Kenny opens the diner, offering the passengers tea, while Donna assesses the situation.

Tom takes the men into Jim’s house. He can’t figure out why the ceiling collapsed into the hole so perfectly if all she was doing was digging. They start pulling out debris, slowly.

Meanwhile, in the tunnels, Victor leads Tabitha through the tunnels. She wants to stop but he urges her to keep going. Boyd hears a noise from his own hole in the ground and suddenly someone answers. A rope is tossed down to him and he has to climb out.

Back at Colony House, one of the residents asks Jade if he thinks they made the place angry. The storm and the exploding lights (seen at the end of last season) happened so intentionally. He’s rolling his last joint because he’s out of rolling papers and wants to get high. After she leaves, Jade sees a vision of a doll that screams at him, so he screams back.

Ethan (Simon Webster) helps Tian-Chen (Elizabeth Moy) clean up, telling her that quests can often be scary but he knows that this is how it works. She assures him that she will keep him safe. Jade passes through, asking if they’ll stay at Colony House for the night, then he goes out to the porch to smoke his joint. Naturally, Ethan follows him and the curious little boy asks him endless questions while he tries to get high. He realizes that Ethan is friends with Victor, who lives at Colony House, and has an idea.

In the tunnels, Victor shows Tabitha that the monsters are indeed sleeping there. They spot several nightmarish figures who have plagued them during the night, only they seem dead to the world in the daytime. There are other things down there, like a grandfather clock and the same doll Jade saw in his vision. Back at Colony House, Jade rifles through Victor’s room hoping to find something that can help them despite Ethan’s protest that Victor wouldn’t like it. He tells Ethan that Victor is probably dead, but Ethan says that Victor is doing his part of the quest just like Jade is. Jade explains how he keeps seeing the symbol everywhere and how Tian-Chen gave him the journal with the symbol in it, and how the journal had the picture of young Victor in it. That must mean something.

Back at the diner, the nurse helps Elgin off the bus. He starts having a seizure. In the house, Jim and his new helpers take enough debris from the hole for Jim to see the chamber below, but as he says it the house starts to collapse around them. A frantic Julie watches in horror as her house falls in on itself, trapping her father and the other men inside. She calls out for him as Donna, the town’s residents and the bus passengers try to find a way to get to him. Jim tells his daughter to stay with Donna while Ellis finds one of the men from the bus. It’s the same guy Elgin threw up on.

Tabitha and Victor discover that the monsters aren’t entirely asleep. They discover one that’s locked in a cage, and when they make too much noise the monsters start waking up and coming for them.

Outside the house, Kristi tends to the man who was pulled from the house while the nurse tends to Elgin. Kenny offers Elgin some tea. When Kristi looks up she locks eyes with the nurse and they recognize each other. They run to each other and give each other a big hug.

Tabitha and Victor manage to escape from the tunnels through a small hole that leads out into the forest while Boyd is close to reaching the top of the pit that he’s trapped in.

Jim tells everyone to stop pulling debris from the house because it’s falling on them. Everything is like a puzzle. Donna says they don’t have time, but he says it will only happen slowly. The sun’s about to go down, and Jim realizes that they will have to stay down there overnight. Donna says they can cover them up and hope the things won’t find them there.

While Donna is trying to reassure Julie, Bakta turns the bus on and urges the passengers to get on. Donna tells them that there are no emergency services and that they will die if they don’t get back into the diner. Arguing ensues, leaving Donna no choice but to shoot the tire on the bus so that they’re effectively trapped. Of course, that sends the passengers fleeing for their lives. Some go to the diner while others scatter into the town.

Jim tells Julie that he found a chamber under the debris and that her mom is probably down there. He urges his daughter to go into the diner to be safe, telling her he loves her.

Boyd makes it out of the hole, discovering that the voice he’d heard belongs to an old man who is chained to the wall. He’s glad Boyd has a gun, because he wants Boyd to kill him.

From season 2 airs Sundays on MGM Plus.