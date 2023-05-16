All American season 6: everything we know about the coming-of-age drama

After a frustrating season for #Spelivia fans that thankfully ended in the season 5 finale with Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) at least on a better path romantically, All American season 6 shows not only what happens next for the lovebirds, but what’s in the future for all the members of The Vortex.

It’s truly a testament to the show’s fanbase that All American was renewed back in January 2023, especially when you consider a number of The CW shows didn’t meet the same fate as media company Nexstar made changes to the fall lineup shortly after acquiring the network.

So what can you look forward to with the new episodes? Here’s everything we know about All American season 6.

There is currently no date set for the release of the new episodes. As that information becomes available, we’ll pass along the update. In the meantime, fans can stream all of season 5 on Netflix as of May 23 in the US.

We have no official word as to when season 5 or season 6 will premiere in the UK; however, fans can watch seasons 1-4 on ITVX.

All American season 6 cast

To date, there have been no major announcements made about casting. With that said, we anticipate the series' main cast are all returning sans Taye Diggs who played Coach Baker (the character died saving a high school player’s life after a bus accident).

That means Daniel Ezra is set to return as Spencer James. While Ezra has been spotted in other shows like Prey and A Discovery of Witches, his most notable role to date has been in All American.

Completing the other half of the show’s soulmates as Olivia Baker is Samantha Logan. She’s previously starred in 13 Reasons Why and Junior.

Expected to round out the rest of the season 6 cast are the following:

Greta Onieogou (Heroes Reborn: Dark Matters) as Layla

Michael Evans Behling (The Manny) as Jordan

Bre-Z (Empire) as Coop

Cody Christian (Teen Wolf) as Asher

Chelsea Tavares (Animal Kingdom) as Patience

Karimah Westbrook (After We Collided) as Grace

Monet Mazur (Monster-In-Law) as Laura

Hunter Clowdus (American Vandal) as JJ

As more season 6 casting news comes to light, we’ll be sure to pass along the information.

All American season 6 plot

With season 6 early in production, an official plot synopsis hasn’t been released. However, based on what happened in season 5, fans expect a few couples to spend next season figuring out what’s next in their respective relationships. Leading the charge in that regard are Spencer and Olivia. Having spent most of the previous season apart, yet pining for each other, viewers have to wonder if they’ll finally be the power couple and soulmates they were teased to be in the new episodes.

Jordan and Layla and Asher and Jaymee also have their own respective journeys in love to navigate. Given the former couple has their individual busy schedules to contend with, and the latter pair are expecting a baby, we’d say both relationships have some challenges ahead.

Oh and of course, all the members of The Vortex have quite a bit of life to figure out as they continue exploring this thing called "adulting."

All American season 6 trailer

It’s a bit too early for a trailer for the new episodes. As we get closer to a premiere date and one becomes available, we’ll place the video clip.

How to watch All American season 6