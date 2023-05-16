All American season 6: everything we know about the coming-of-age drama
What happens next for the infamous Vortex?
After a frustrating season for #Spelivia fans that thankfully ended in the season 5 finale with Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) at least on a better path romantically, All American season 6 shows not only what happens next for the lovebirds, but what’s in the future for all the members of The Vortex.
It’s truly a testament to the show’s fanbase that All American was renewed back in January 2023, especially when you consider a number of The CW shows didn’t meet the same fate as media company Nexstar made changes to the fall lineup shortly after acquiring the network.
So what can you look forward to with the new episodes? Here’s everything we know about All American season 6.
All American season 6 release date
There is currently no date set for the release of the new episodes. As that information becomes available, we’ll pass along the update. In the meantime, fans can stream all of season 5 on Netflix as of May 23 in the US.
We have no official word as to when season 5 or season 6 will premiere in the UK; however, fans can watch seasons 1-4 on ITVX.
All American season 6 cast
To date, there have been no major announcements made about casting. With that said, we anticipate the series' main cast are all returning sans Taye Diggs who played Coach Baker (the character died saving a high school player’s life after a bus accident).
That means Daniel Ezra is set to return as Spencer James. While Ezra has been spotted in other shows like Prey and A Discovery of Witches, his most notable role to date has been in All American.
Completing the other half of the show’s soulmates as Olivia Baker is Samantha Logan. She’s previously starred in 13 Reasons Why and Junior.
Expected to round out the rest of the season 6 cast are the following:
- Greta Onieogou (Heroes Reborn: Dark Matters) as Layla
- Michael Evans Behling (The Manny) as Jordan
- Bre-Z (Empire) as Coop
- Cody Christian (Teen Wolf) as Asher
- Chelsea Tavares (Animal Kingdom) as Patience
- Karimah Westbrook (After We Collided) as Grace
- Monet Mazur (Monster-In-Law) as Laura
- Hunter Clowdus (American Vandal) as JJ
As more season 6 casting news comes to light, we’ll be sure to pass along the information.
All American season 6 plot
With season 6 early in production, an official plot synopsis hasn’t been released. However, based on what happened in season 5, fans expect a few couples to spend next season figuring out what’s next in their respective relationships. Leading the charge in that regard are Spencer and Olivia. Having spent most of the previous season apart, yet pining for each other, viewers have to wonder if they’ll finally be the power couple and soulmates they were teased to be in the new episodes.
Jordan and Layla and Asher and Jaymee also have their own respective journeys in love to navigate. Given the former couple has their individual busy schedules to contend with, and the latter pair are expecting a baby, we’d say both relationships have some challenges ahead.
Oh and of course, all the members of The Vortex have quite a bit of life to figure out as they continue exploring this thing called "adulting."
All American season 6 trailer
It’s a bit too early for a trailer for the new episodes. As we get closer to a premiere date and one becomes available, we’ll place the video clip.
How to watch All American season 6
All American is an original series of The CW network, and new episodes premiere directly on the television channel. Those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite TV can still watch season 6 episodes live as they air with a subscription to live streaming TV services such as FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, new episodes are likely to become available to stream the day after they air on The CW app (opens in new tab). The app is not only free, but it also doesn’t require you to log in.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
Most Popular
By Tom Bedford
By Sean Marland