All American season 6 episode 6 recap: communication is key

In All American season 6 episode 6, "Connection," Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is looking forward to spending a quiet day at his dad's cabin with Olivia (Samantha Logan). Unfortunately for him, Olivia complicates things when she invites Coop (Bre-Z), Patience (Chelsea Tavares), Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) to tag along. The impromptu Vortex outing gives the friend group the opportunity to work out all the friction between them lately. So do they succeed?

Here’s what happened in All American season 6 episode 6.

Olivia's plus-four invitation

Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan, All American (Image credit: Troy Harvey/The CW)

Spencer tells Olivia he's going to his dad's cabin to finish some homework and watch a little of the Sonoma football game; if Sonoma loses, GAU gets to go to the playoffs. Spencer invites Olivia to accompany him, and she is more than happy to go.

On their way out the door, Coop stops Spencer and Olivia and asks them if it's okay that she and Patience go to the cabin too. Patience has been incredibly stressed out with the Miko (Courtney Bandeko) case and subsequent bad press. Olivia gives the green light for them to join and Spencer does the same.

Before the now-foursome can walk out the door, Jordan and Layla come in, stressed out by Jordan and Spencer's new neighbors. Olivia invites them to the cabin too, much to Spencer's chagrin. Spencer and Jordan are still not speaking to each other, but Spencer begrudgingly tells Jordan and Layla they should join them.

Relationships are tested

At the cabin, Spencer and Jordan are upset the Wifi has inexplicably gone out. Spencer can't do his homework and they can't watch the Sonoma game. The duo is ready to go home, but Olivia raises the idea Spencer use the six of them to collect some data on relationships for his paper. The group agrees to play along for Spencer's sake, even Jordan.

In the first exercise, Spencer tasks the group with goal setting, which is designed to show how people prioritize, compromise and communicate in their relationships. They each have to list three of their most important goals. Spencer says he wants to help GAU get a championship, finish his degree in the summer and get drafted into the NFL. Olivia is caught off guard by the news he plans to graduate early, as he never shared that with her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it's Olivia’s turn, she says she wants to publish her dad's book, graduate college and move back to London. Spencer is surprised to hear she wants to move to London again, as they also hadn't talked about that.

Layla's answers also cause some confusion. She gives more than three things, which prompts Patience to make the joke that Layla is a hustler and maybe Ryan (Brian Borello) was right about her not taking her meds. This is the first time Jordan is hearing Layla has not been taking her antidepressants regularly, which bothers him. Especially, considering Ryan is the one who influenced her.

During Spencer's next exercise, the group is tasked with splitting into pairs. The current couples pair off, with Patience and Coop coupling. The duos are supposed to hold one another's hand without talking to each other for three minutes. Only Patience and Coop are successful with the assignment. Jordan argues with Layla about her not taking her meds and "lying" about it. Spencer and Olivia get awkward about the secrets they've been keeping from one another.

The relaxing day in the cabin looks like it will be an overall disaster by the time Spencer brings up the final group activity. They again are partnered up in twos. While one person is blindfolded, the other must guide them through a trail. Upset with Jordan, Layla partners with Patience, prompting Olivia and Coop to couple up, and leaving Spencer and Jordan to finally work out their tension with each other.

As Patience and Layla walk, Patience apologizes for spilling the beans about her meds to Jordan, but also presses Layla about why she hadn't told him. Layla doesn't think Jordan would understand, but Patience urges her to give him a chance as Jordan loves her. In turn, Layla also tells Patience she should talk to Coop. Patience has been feeling rejected since Coop pulled back from their attempted kiss, so Layla thinks she should just open up to Coop about it.

Olivia and Coop discuss Olivia's relationship woes with Spencer. Olivia recognizes she and Spencer haven't fully reconnected since being back, and recalls the last time she felt this disjointed with Spencer, they broke up, which she doesn't want to happen. Coop says Olivia and Spencer just need to talk because not talking about who they are now and hiding their feelings is what will drive them apart.

Spencer and Jordan make small talk about their troubled new roommates until Spencer brings up the fact that Billy (Taye Diggs) once told them that their on-field beef should never carry into their brotherhood. Spencer then apologizes for being egocentric and selfish during the last game. Jordan jokes he missed some other words in his apology, but Jordan appreciates Spencer's sincerity. The two finally make up — for now.

Before the group leaves the cabin, Spencer stumbles upon Coop fixing the Wifi. She apparently knocked it out shortly after the group arrived to force them all to bond. Spencer isn't mad at her deception. When the Wifi is back up, Jordan gets a text that Sonoma lost their game, meaning GAU is going to the playoffs.

Reconnections and bad vibes

Samantha Logan and Bre-Z in All American (Image credit: Ser Baffo/The CW)

Jordan apologizes to Layla for coming down so hard on her about her decision to self-regulate her medication. She says her decision wasn't about Ryan, but everything to do with the fact she feels different now. She promises to see a doctor to get a better handle on things, and surprises Jordan by saying she wants to set a date for their wedding. Unfortunately, the episode doesn't end on a happy note for Layla, because she and Jordan go to her lounge to see her place has been terribly vandalized.

Back at the Baker home, Patience goes into Coop's room and tells her she loves her. Appreciative of the declaration, Coop fully embraces her. Sadly, during a conversation with Laura (Monet Mazur) in the kitchen, Coop learns that Miko's legal team requested the court case be moved up. Furthermore, the team claims that Miko was exercising self-defense when she attacked Patience.

Things end on a happier note for Spencer and Olivia. She apologizes for keeping Ashley's (Chibuikem Uche) gender a secret. She claims she avoided telling Spencer Ashley is a guy because she didn't want to risk losing her friendship with Ashley. She had come to lean on Ashley a lot while in London as he wasn't a reminder of Billy. While London is the city she loves, she tells Spencer he is the boy she loves. The two try to build on this, and he gives her the journal he was writing in while she was away. In turn, she allows him to be the first person to read the completed draft of her dad's biography.