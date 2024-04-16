All American season 6 episode 3 recap: Spencer calls out Jordan

Since the start of All American season 6, tension has been brewing between Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) on the field. While they’ve tried to prioritize their brotherhood above football, things come to a head in All American season 6 episode 3, "Business Is Business."

Elsewhere, Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets started on the research for her dad's biography by interviewing someone who knew Billy (Taye Diggs) growing up in Crenshaw — Grace (Karimah Westbrook). Unfortunately, a walk down memory lane takes an awkward detour and leaves both Olivia and Grace with some unprocessed feelings to deal with.

Here's what happened in All American season 6 episode 3.

Spencer's loss is Jordan's gain

Michael Evans Behling, All American (Image credit: Ser Baffo/The CW)

The GAU football team finishes up a game where they've blown out the competition. Spencer asks Jordan why he didn't throw him the ball on a play he would have usually done so in the past. Spencer suspects Jordan is holding onto feelings about him declaring for the draft and not telling Jordan about Olivia's book beforehand. Jordan claims to be fine and that he's just following Mac's (Jamel King) analytics.

Speaking of Mac, in the locker room, Spencer watches from a distance as he meets with Coach Boone (Mustafa Speaks) and Dr. Gutenberg (Charlie Farrell), the university president. Spencer's suspicions about their meeting prove warranted as the trio winds up announcing Mac is now the new offensive coordinator, a step up from just being an analyst.

Spencer pulls Coach Boone to the side and says the move is a way to position Mac to take his job. While it's clear Boone is not a fan of Mac's promotion and is aware of the implications, he notes to Spencer that business is business.

Olivia meets with Grace

Olivia is a walking ball of nerves when she speaks to Layla (Greta Onieogou) about interviewing Grace for her book. Layla questions if it's a good idea considering the complicated history between Grace and Billy. Olivia says if she's starting with her dad's childhood and teenage years, Grace is a great place to start. Laura (Monet Mazur) has already given her blessing.

When Olivia sits down with Grace, the two ladies have a good time rehashing Billy's past. Denise (Alexis Fields) even joins them with her dedicated box of Billy memorabilia. Then in an awkward moment, Denise says she didn't think anything would keep Billy and Grace apart back in the day. Not thinking, Liv makes a joke that the affair was proof of that. Quickly realizing her faux pas, Olivia apologizes and immediately exits.

Alone with Layla, Oliva admits she didn't realize she had unresolved feelings about the affair and probably let the awkward words slip out of her mouth because of her emotions. When Olivia goes back to meet Grace to share her realization, Grace is graceful and understands Olivia's feelings.

Spencer snaps at practice

Daniel Ezra, All American (Image credit: Troy Harvey/The CW)

Spencer and Coop (Bre-Z) are at the beach house waiting to meet a few agents who want to represent Spencer. While he can't sign with anyone until he officially enters the draft portal, he can start to be proactive.

One agent leaves a lasting impression when he notes Spencer has received fewer touches with the ball this season. He says if that continues, Spencer's stock will drop when it comes to the draft. These words sting Spencer a bit. It should be noted, the agent's assistant, Eric (David Gridley), appears unsure of his boss’ assessment.

Later, Spencer steps back into Crenshaw High School to meet with Preach (Kareem J. Grimes). Preach wants Spencer to talk to young star Deion (Taiv Lee), who is a bit withdrawn under the pressure of all the lights. Deion isn't overly receptive to talking with Spencer, but eventually agrees to go to a GAU practice upon Spencer's invitation.

It's not only Deion at the practice, but Coop and Eric as well. Unfortunately, practice doesn't go Spencer's way after nearly all the plays don't involve him. Spencer calls Jordan out on it, and Jordan claims to be running Mac's offense. In frustration, Spencer asks to play defense.

Spencer absolutely shines in the defensive position, much to Jordan's chagrin. Jordan eventually throws an interception into Spencer's hands, which prompts Spencer to yell at Jordan, "Is this what it takes for me to get you to throw me the ball?" Spencer shares some more fiery opinions before Coach Boone kicks him off the field.

Later, Spencer apologizes to Deion for not being a better role model. Deion is shocked to hear an apology. He lets his guard down with Spencer, inviting him to his game.

When Spencer is catching up with his mom at their family home, Eric comes by to tell Spencer not to let the words of his boss get in his head. Furthermore, he says while practice didn't go the way Spencer intended, he was impressed with his obvious desire to play ball and his defensive chops. Eric thinks when the time comes, plenty of people will pay Spencer attention as an NFL prospect. This all prompts Spencer to ask Eric to become his agent when he's eligible for the draft.

Does Layla actually want to get married?

Jordan and Layla (Greta Onieogou) talk about the wedding. Layla is very nonchalant about it, whereas Jordan is eager to get planning underway.

The conversation quickly pivots to Jordan feeling bad his recent football success is coming at the expense of Spencer having fewer plays designed for him. Layla tries to reassure Jordan that Spencer will find a way to get his touches, and it's okay to focus on Jordan's highlight reel season. Hoping to further cheer him up, Layla offers to call a few wedding planners and have them meet with him and Layla later. Jordan is impressed with her initiative and takes her up on the offer.

After the previously mentioned disaster of a practice with Spencer, Mac approaches Jordan in the locker room and wants to take the star quarterback out to eat. Jordan asks for a raincheck as he's set to connect with Layla. Mac is shocked to learn Jordan is engaged and hopes that doesn't serve as a distraction for the season.

At Layla's lounge, she is fussing with vendors on the phone. As she wraps the call, her business partner Ryan (Brian Borello) walks in and senses her tense mood. He tries to get her to lighten up with an impromptu dance session. She is reluctant at first, but eventually starts to move to the music. On cue, Jordan walks in and catches them.

Ryan excuses himself and Layla explains she's had a stressful day; Ryan was helping her to decompress. Jordan asks where the wedding planners are. Layla admits to forgetting to call them. An annoyed Jordan swiftly exits. Jordan eventually winds up meeting with Mac in his office and the two enjoy a drink. Mac is ready to make Jordan the star of the team, and Jordan is ready to see that happen.

Left behind at her lounge, Layla reconvenes with Ryan. Layla notes her feelings about the wedding, and her mood in general, are a bit anticlimactic. She thinks it has something to do with her antidepressants. Ryan says it may be time for her to see a doctor to see if they can recalibrate the medication.

Asher has a quarterback problem

Jaymee and Asher, All American (Image credit: The CW)

Asher (Cody Christian) leaves his heart doctor appointment with good news only to walk into the Coastal football locker room to hear that the team's starting quarterback has torn his Achilles. This sends the coaching staff into a tizzy, as they now need to recruit a player to come in last minute.

Trying to come up with a solution, Asher comes up with the idea to recruit GAU disgraced football player Wade (Christian James); the very Wade that was at the center of GAU’s scandal and suspension under the previous head coach's tenure. While Asher knows his decision won't be popular with the Vortex, business is business.

New episodes of All American air on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW. Here is how to watch All American season 6.