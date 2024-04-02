All American season 6 episode 1 recap: what a difference a year makes

In All American season 6 episode 1, time jumps ahead a year and three months from the events in the All American season 5 finale.

Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is thriving on the football field but he and Olvia (Samantha Logan) are in an awkward place in their relationship. Meanwhile, Patience (Chelsea Tavares) thinks she's ready to return to the stage, but has to contend with the unwelcomed hovering of Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou). Plus, is an old dynamic between Spencer and Jordan (Michael Evas Behling) about to rear its ugly head?

Here's what happened in the All American season 6 premiere.

Spencer and Jordan are dangerously close to returning to familiar territory

Michael Evans Behling and Daniel Ezra, All American (Image credit: Troy Harvey/The CW)

On the Golden Angeles University field, Spencer and Coach Boone (Mustafa Speaks) are speaking with a sports journalist about the success of the team. The only reason the team isn't a bowl champion is because they were serving a suspension. Talk zeros in on Spencer, and the journalist mentions how he is in the conversation for a Heisman Trophy as a junior and his pending draft eligibility. Spencer is coy and says he's just focused on the season. He tries to loop in Jordan in the conversation and calls him over. Unfortunately, the journalist cuts the interview short, leaving Jordan disappointed.

In the locker room, Jordan watches as Boone calls Spencer into his office. Jordan makes a snarky comment to another player about Spencer behaving as if he's the sole reason for the team's success. The player quips that Spencer is Michael Jackson and Jordan is Tito.

Back with Spencer, the coach says he seemed distracted at practice. Spencer blames the press being there, but Boone notes that Olivia returns soon. The coach is happy his star player gets to see the love of his life again, but Boone warns Spencer not to let Olivia be a distraction. Spencer was incredibly focused and has grown on and off the field with Olivia gone, and Boone doesn't want Spencer to just toss all of this hard work away.

Asher is on daddy duty and Layla is a club owner

Asher (Cody Christian) is on daddy duty in the beach house kitchen feeding baby AJ. Jaymee (Miya Horcher) walks in dressed and ready to go to work. Although she's apprehensive about her new job, Asher assures her things will be fine and says he'll drop the baby off at daycare.

Over at the Baker house, Coop, Layla and Patience arrive with flowers to help Spencer decorate the house for his surprise welcome home party for Olivia. Spencer jokes he wanted to get the decorating done today so he can attend the grand opening of Layla's new club, called Layla's, where Patience will be performing for the first time since being stabbed.

The group's conversation is interrupted by a news report on the TV. Unauthorized personnel handled the camera footage showing Miko (Courtney Bandeko) stabbing Patience at the Baker residence. As a result, the footage can't be used in the prosecution's case against Miko, and it will be a she said vs she said type of case. A legal expert shares that it's likely the defense will attack Patience's character.

Avoidance is the word of the day

Coop calls Spencer out about not wanting to be alone with Olivia, saying Spencer's throwing a party instead of planning alone time with Olivia and he wants Laura to go with him to the airport to pick her up. Spencer turns the tables and says Coop has been avoiding telling Patience how she feels. However, Coop claims she hasn't found the right time because Patience was stabbed, then spent six months in a treatment facility in New York and now Patience is trying to get her career back on track with this trial serving as backdrop.

Later at Layla's lounge, Patience is rehearsing with Layla and Coop looking on. They keep asking if she is sure she wants to perform and about her well-being in light of the Miko news. Patience insists she's fine and that they stop hovering.

At the beach house, Spencer spends some alone time reading over a letter Olivia wrote him. As he does, the episode flashes back to his time in London with Olivia. They're in bed and she shares how much she loves the city. She's supposed to head back to LA with Spencer, but instead decides to extend her time as she feels she's on an important journey of self-discovery.

Back in the present, Spencer admits to baby AJ that Coop was right about him being nervous to be alone with Olivia. Jordan walks in and Spencer asks if Jordan wants to ride with him over to their meeting with Boone, but Jordan blows him off claiming he has wedding planning to do, which isn't for another two years.

During the meeting, the university president shares with Boone, Spencer and Jordan the deep desire that the boosters want the upcoming season to be a winning one. He also says the boosters want to meet with Spencer and Boone. Boone says he's busy during the day, but it's clear he’d rather not meet with them at all.

Olivia arrives early

Samantha Logan and Daniel Ezra, All American (Image credit: Troy Harvey/The CW)

While Layla is alone at the Baker house getting ready for the grand opening, she's startled to see Olivia pop up. Olivia arrived in town early to surprise everyone. As the two catch up, Jordan walks in and is excited to see his sister. Layla leaves them to talk. Jordan shares he feels silly for being jealous of Spencer. Olivia jokes that it seems as if he's gotten smarter.

Fast forward to the lounge's opening, Spencer walks into the venue with Coop and spots Olivia. He makes a beeline to her and they share a brief hello before they're interrupted by a fashion emergency for Patience backstage.

Unfortunately for Patience, a troubling zipper would prove to be the least of her problems. When she takes to the stage, she freezes and is unable to perform in front of the crowd. She even hallucinates seeing Miko and runs to the back. Thankfully, Coop saves the event from a total bust by taking the mic herself and rapping.

Are Spencer and Olivia back together?

When Spencer and Olivia finally get a moment alone together at the Baker house, they put their cards on the table. Olivia says she changed in London and finally discovered who Olivia Baker is. However, while she has changed, her love for Spencer hasn't. Spencer is happy to hear that and expresses his excitement about getting to know the new her, but he wants to take things slow.

In a later mysterious moment, Olivia reads a text that states "Miss you already. Hurry back to us." She also shares with Coop that she's not sure she would have returned to LA if it weren't for Spencer.

Then in a final moment, Boone is getting a late-night workout in when he's interrupted by the university president and a guest. The president says he wishes Boone would have met with boosters previously, but the mystery man will be Boone's new coaching analyst. Boone isn't thrilled by the news. The new analyst also makes it clear he's there to help Boone make use of his best asset, which he views is Jordan, not Spencer.

New episodes of All American air on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW. Here is how to watch All American season 6.