watch All American season 6 online

When NFL Draft eligibility thrusts Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) into the limelight at the start of the new school year, Spencer quickly discovers that even the best-laid plans can collapse. Just as the opportunity he's spent his entire life preparing for arrives, his grip over his own fate is falling slack.

The devastating loss of Coach Baker (Taye Diggs) has hit everyone hard, but while Jordan has Olivia (Samantha Logan), Laura (Monét Mazur) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) rallying around him, Spencer's attempts at going it alone aren't working out so well.

If it's tough love he needs, Coach Boone (Mustafa Speaks) has it in spades, but he's not Billy and there's a limit to his patience. Spencer hasn't become a bad player overnight, but until he gets his off-field affairs in order, those issues are going to keep bleeding into his performances. The return of Olivia is bittersweet for so many reasons, not least the evolving nature of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Patience's (Chelsea Tavares) future hangs in the balance after falling victim to Miko (Courtney Bandeko) in a brutal attack, and Asher (Cody Christian) and Jaymee (Miya Horcher) venture into parenthood. We can't wait for Spencer to go on babysitting duty.

How to watch All American season 6 in the US

All American season 6 is set to debut on Monday, April 1 at 8 pm ET/PT, on The CW cable channel. Subsequent episodes will air in the same slot each week.

There's no need to worry if you don't have access to The CW, as there are several online alternatives.

One is to use a live TV streaming service to stream The CW, along with plenty of other cable channels. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all offer The CW, which will of course include streaming access to All American season 6.

Additionally, new episodes are likely to become available to stream the day after airing on The CW app. The app isn't just free, but doesn’t require you to log in either.

How to watch All American season 6 in Australia

All American season 6 will be available to stream on Stan in Australia from Tuesday, April 2.

Stan prices range from AUD$12 to AUD$21 per month, but before that new subscribers can get a 30-day FREE trial.

Can you watch All American season 6 in the UK?

At the time of writing, there's no confirmed air date for All American season 6 in the UK.

Previous seasons have aired on ITV, but seeing as season 5 only arrived in August 2023 – 10 months after its US release – Brits could have a lengthy wait on their hands.

How to watch All American season 6 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch All American season 6 on The CW or Stan by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location and means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

