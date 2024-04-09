All American season 6 episode 2 recap: tensions rise and three people move out

In the All American season 6 premiere, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) revisited old dynamics as jealousy and resentment started to creep back into their brotherhood. Well, in All American season 6 episode 2, "Public Service Announcement," the strain in their relationship gets worse as GAU plays its first game of the season.

The relationship between Jordan and Olivia (Samantha) also faces some rocky moments after she drops a bombshell about her latest writing project.

Here’s what happened in All American season 6 episode 2.

Olivia's next big writing assignment

After the Vortex finishes up a fun night at the beach house, Spencer, Jordan and Olivia are left alone huddled around a fire. Wanting to give the twins some alone time, Spencer tries to excuse himself to clean up, but Olivia awkwardly insists she do the cleaning. She takes some dishes into the house, leaving Jordan puzzled, who asks Spencer about his sister's weird behavior.

The next morning walking around the GAU campus, Spencer calls Olivia out about her awkward moment. She reveals she didn't want to be left alone with Jordan. She's nervous to talk to him about writing her dad's biography. Having not told Jordan or Laura (Monet Mazur) about her desire to write the book, she's apprehensive they may not want her to work on it.

Spencer and Olivia's conversation pivots as a man comes on the loudspeaker and wishes Spencer and the Condors luck with their first game. Olivia jokingly questions how the rest of the team feels about being his background singers. He notes the pressure is becoming a bit much, as he's constantly asked by the media about his chances to win a Heisman Trophy and the probability he declares for the NFL draft.

A feud is brewing

Michael Evans Behling, All American (Image credit: Ser Baffo/The CW)

At GAU football practice, the media is once again front and center. Spencer, Jordan and the rest of the team decide to put on a bit of a show, highlighting the other talent on the team, deviating from regular plays. Coach Boone (Mustafa Speaks) notes the players are showing off.

After practice, Mac McClelland (Jamel King) pulls Jordan to the side and properly introduces himself as the offensive coordinator. Mac compliments Jordan as a great player, away from his ability to pass the ball to Spencer. He also encourages the quarterback to focus on his ability and the team as no one knows if Spencer will be around next year, a remark that catches Jordan off guard.

Later, Olivia talks with Jordan one-on-one about her desire to write their dad's biography. He says it sounds "cool," but stops short of giving her his blessing, needing time to process the idea considering her past writings tend to have an explosive quality about them. Olivia says she wouldn't do anything to dishonor their father's legacy, but lets slip that she already has a publisher. Jordan storms off after hearing the full truth.

Spencer vents to Grace (Karimah Westbrook) about all the press and exposure being a distraction to the team. His mom urges him not to see it as a distraction but as his chance to fulfill his dreams of playing in the NFL.

Grace wonders what his apprehension is about going into the NFL. She asks if he's scared because declaring after his junior year means he won't satisfy his mom's desire he graduate, or if he's nervous that being in the NFL means he'll again be in a long-distance relationship with Olivia?

During a restless night at the beach house where baby AJ has managed to wake up everyone, Spencer and Jordan tell Asher (Cody Christian) they are heading to the Baker home to spend the night with the girls.

As Spencer settles in Olivia's room, Olivia hears Jordan talking about her in the room next door with Layla (Greta Onieogou). Jordan vents that Olivia came back to town unchanged and is frustrated she is ready to write a book about their dad whether he and Laura like it or not. Olivia shares with Spencer that Jordan is more upset with her rather than at the pending biography.

While Layla advises Jordan to keep in mind that Olivia is still trying to deal with the grief of losing their dad, Oliva expresses to Spencer her desire to be able to talk to Billy (Taye Diggs) right now. Spencer seconds the sentiment, and Olivia tells him her dad would likely advise Spencer to finally focus on himself. She says Billy admired Spencer's superhero complex, but states there was a big difference between "regular football" and the NFL. With regular football, you play for the team, but with pro ball, you play for yourself and your family.

The next morning, Olivia apologizes to her brother for her initial approach in talking about the book. Olivia asks him to meet for dinner with their mom to discuss everything, and he amicably accepts the invitation. Things are going well until she mentions Spencer will be there as he’s been a part of the book idea since her time in London. Jordan is again left puzzled.

Does Spencer declare for the NFL draft?

Daniel Ezra, All American (Image credit: Ser Baffo/The CW)

It's game day and Spencer has a phenomenal first half, but GAU still struggles against their opponents as the other team quickly learns to heavily guard Spencer. After Jordan throws an interception concluding the half, Spencer urges Jordan to keep his head up, but Jordan rebuffs the advice.

In the locker room, Coach Boone chews the players out for their poor play. Spencer then tries to talk to Jordan again, but Jordan goes to get his rib wrapped. As he’s being cared for, Mac approaches Jordan and encourages him to take some chances on the field and utilize his own gifts.

After halftime, Coach Boone calls a play that again is designed for Spencer. However, before the team takes to the field, Mac tells Jordan now is the time to show the opponents the unexpected. Those final words convince Jordan to execute a series of plays that don't involve Spencer and the team winds up winning.

As the team celebrates the win in the locker room with the press, reporters blow by Spencer and interview Jordan and the rest of the team. One reporter does speak with Spencer and asks his thoughts about not really getting to touch the ball in the second half. Spencer says he's happy for the team, before declaring his intentions of going into the NFL draft after the season, which pulls the attention of all the reporters.

Later at dinner with Olivia and Laura, Jordan calls Spencer out on making the declaration because he couldn't stand the shine not being on him for once. Before the two men really get into a full-blown argument, Olivia shares the book news with her mom, who gives her the green light to write it. Jordan also signs off.

Asher and Jayme move out, and Patience starts her fight training

Throughout the episode, Asher and Jayme (Miya Horcher) struggle with parenting a baby that's teething. Baby AJ has been crying a lot, which is taking a toll on not just them as parents, but on the whole group. Jayme feels bad that the baby is disrupting the lives of Jordan and Spencer, and she also doesn't like how much they rely on their village to take care of their baby. After speaking with Laura, Asher and Jayme decide to move out of the beach house with AJ and into the old Baker home in Crenshaw.

Elsewhere, with Miko (Courtney Bandeko) likely to get out of jail on bail, Layla convinces Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to take a self-defense class. Unfortunately, Patience isn't thrilled with the course after one class. Layla's business partner overhears Patience's discontent, and in a subsequent conversation with Layla, offers his services to Patience to teach her how to fight. Patience later shows up at the lounge to take him up on his offer.