All American season 6 episode 5 recap: shaking things up

Spencer (Daniel Ezra) has been having his share of problems on the field and with Jordan (Michael Evan Behling) lately, and in All American season 6 episode 5, "Trust Issues," Spencer hits a roadblock in his relationship with Olivia (Samantha Logan). The couple is shaken when a friend from London pays Olivia a visit.

Elsewhere, a bright spot for Spencer arises when he helps rising high school star Deion (Taiv Lee) through a small crisis, reminding him of another passion outside of football.

Here's what happened in All American season 6 episode 5.

Spencer and Mac collide

Daniel Ezra, All American (Image credit: Ser Baffo/The CW)

With Coach Boone (Mustafa Speaks) away due to a family emergency, Mac (Jamel King) is in charge in a down-to-the-wire game. Jordan throws a touchdown pass to Spencer; a surprise as Spencer hasn't been receiving the ball as much these days.

When GAU regains possession, Spencer tells Jordan to throw it to him. However, Jordan opts to throw to another player and the pass is incomplete. Spencer gets in Jordan's face. Jordan is surprised his best friend is aggressively coming at him like that on the field, with cameras picking up the tension. As tensions rise on the field, Spencer makes the mistake of making a helmet-to-helmet tackle of an opponent and is ejected from the game. GAU loses.

After the loss, Spencer tries to apologize to Mac. Mac claims they lost because Spencer has become selfish, putting his needs above the team. Spencer retorts that had Mac called for Spencer to get the ball, they would have won. Mac again brings up Spencer's selfish behavior, noting he showed up to practice hungover and repeatedly disrespects the coaching staff.

Spencer asks Jordan his thoughts. Jordan agrees with Mac. Now GAU has to wait to see if another team loses to determine if they make it into the playoffs.

Olivia's friend Ashley

The doorbell rings at the Baker house. Olivia opens it to find a big basket of British snacks and her friend Ashley from London, who's there to help Olivia push past her writer's block, especially in light of the fact her publisher moved up her book deadline. She invites Ashley in and while the two are catching up, Jordan and Layla (Greta Onieogou) walk in and are surprised to find out Ashley is a man. Whispering, Layla asks Jordan if Spencer knows Ashley is a man. Jordan is confident he doesn't.

Trying to diffuse the awkwardness, Olivia says she is going to invite The Vortex over later so they can all officially meet Ashley. Layla and Jordan are still perplexed, but agree to show up for the festivities later.

At the beach house, Preach (Kareem J. Grimes) is making Spencer and Coop (Bre-Z) breakfast. Spencer is watching a video of the game where he's yelling at Jordan. That prompts him to ask if they think he's selfish? Coop replies Spencer can focus on himself without coming off as a jerk, encouraging him to take a beat to gain perspective. Preach suggests Spencer could do that while again helping out with Deion.

Saving Billy’s legacy

Taye Diggs, All American (Image credit: The CW)

In the hallways of South Crenshaw, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) meets with Preach and informs him the school board is making more budget cuts, including for the after-school program he runs. Preach is gutted by the news as the program was entrusted to his hands by Billy (Taye Diggs). Grace understands the importance of the program and insists she championed it among her colleagues on the board.

The following day, Preach drops off Dillon (Jalyn Hall) at home and speaks to Grace about writing grant proposals to find alternative funding for the program. She says she's too busy to do it. However, when Dillon offers to help more around the house, she reluctantly agrees to work on the grant application. Can the grants rescue the program?

Back at the Baker home, Ashley asks Olivia why she is afraid to interview her mom for the book. Olivia does a good job at evading the question.

Spencer walks into the high school just in time to see Deion being confronted by his abrasive sister Tasha (Shawana Carter). Tasha blasts her brother for playing like "trash" at practice in front of big college scouts and not opening offer letters from schools at home. She asks Spencer to talk some sense into Deion and leaves. Spencer offers to take him to grab some food instead.

When they get back to the high school, Spencer notices Deion starts having a panic attack in front of the other students. Spencer gets Deion to use some breathing techniques to calm down. When Spencer gets Deion one-on-one, he asks the teen how long he's hated football, pointing to the unopened offer letters, the distracted practices and his anxiety as proof. Deion says football is all he knows.

Spencer says football may be all he knows now but that doesn't mean it will be all he ever knows. He encourages Deion to give himself permission to explore what he really likes and wants out of life. Deion tells Spencer if he didn't already declare for the draft, he would make a great therapist. Those words remind Spencer he really does love helping people and it was his whole reason for majoring in psychology.

After a subsequent conversation with Dillon of all people, Spencer seems set to look at being a psychologist as his second act after the NFL.

Spencer meets Ashley

Daniel Ezra, All American (Image credit: Troy Harvey/The CW)

After a day of giving advice, Spencer meets with Olivia and Ashley. Spencer tries his best to hide his shock that Ashley is a guy, but fails. While the two men exchange compliments of each other's talents, the tension remains thick.

At the impromptu get-together Olivia planned, Spencer asks her why she didn't tell him Ashley was a man. Olivia says she never said Ashley was a woman, but he replies she never corrected him whenever he referred to Ashley as she. Olivia tries to gloss over the situation.

By the time the episode ends, Olivia and Spencer share few words; their dynamic is off. That being said, Spencer stands firm in his belief that he trusts Olivia.

Jordan and Spencer get new roommates

Elsewhere in the episode, Jordan is on the hunt for some new roommates as he and Spencer can't afford to stay at the beach house now that Asher (Cody Christian) and JJ (Hunter Clowdus) have moved out. Layla helps Jordan with the task and it looks dismal until they interview a couple that seems sweet on the surface. However, when it's time to move into the beach house, the couple is at each other's throats, leaving Jordan and Layla concerned.