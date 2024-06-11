All American season 6 episode 11 recap: Patience's Miko nightmare is over

In All American season 6 episode 11, "The Next Episode," Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and the rest of the Vortex, minus Patience (Chelsea Tavares) and Coop (Bre-Z), are ready to spend a couples vacation together in Mexico for spring break.

Unfortunately, things don't go to plan and they wind up volunteering at South Crenshaw High School as the students put on a Shakespeare production. However, the event proves to be eye-opening for Jordan and Layla, who make a decision about their wedding.

As for Patience and Coop, it’s time for Miko’s (Courtney Bandeko) trial to begin. With it starting to look as if Miko could escape justice, Coop takes matters into her own hands. But does her plan work?

Alternative spring break in Crenshaw

Daniel Ezra and Taiv Lee, All American (Image credit: Troy Harvey/The CW)

Spencer is at South Crenshaw with Preach (Kareem Grimes) as he talks to a classroom full of students about Shakespeare and their upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet. Once the class dismisses, Preach's daughter Amina (Alexis Chikaeze) runs up to Spencer to hug him and introduce him to her boyfriend Bryce (Lionel Johnson Jr.). Preach is quick to claim she is too young to have a boyfriend.

Back at the beach house, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) discuss their excitement for their vacation when both of them simultaneously get emails about their dream wedding venue having an opening in their schedule, though they hide that fact from each other. Spencer and Olivia (Samantha Logan) arrive and break up the awkward moment, but the foursome soon comes to a sad conclusion.

Trying to check in for their flight, Jordan realizes he booked their vacation package for the following week. Their getaway is ruined. Spencer has the bright idea to go to South Crenshaw to help them with their Romeo and Juliet production. Needless to say, Olivia, Jordan and Layla aren't thrilled when Spencer drags them to the high school, as it's a far cry from the beaches of Mexico.

At South Crenshaw, Preach asks Olivia and Layla to work with Amina and Bryce, helping them prepare as the young Romeo and Juliet. Spencer is assigned to help his mentee Deion (Taiv Lee), and Jordan is asked to assist Khalil (Antonio J Bell), who is less than thrilled to be there. Khalil quickly manages to insult Jordan and start an argument with Deion. As it turns out, Khalil and Deion are friends turned enemies.

After more bickering between Khalil and Deion, and a pep talk from Spencer and Jordan about friendship, Khalil and Deion manage to repair their friendship.

Is Miko guilty?

Elsewhere, Coop talks with Laura (Monet Mazur) about the Miko case, which is set to start that day. Laura breaks the news that Miko's defense team turned down a plea deal; likely offered because the prosecution wasn't sure about the strength of their case. When Coop relays the sentiment to Patience, the latter becomes understandably frustrated. Patience notes if there's no guilty verdict, she's moving back to New York, where she'd feel safe with Miko back on the streets.

Coop not wanting to see her girlfriend leave LA, tries to think about what she can do to help ensure a guilty verdict. Laura made it clear the prosecution can't use information about Miko's previous sealed case. Wanting advice, Coop goes down to the high school to speak to Spencer.

While she doesn't loop him in on the latest or even speak with him one-on-one, Coop listens to an argument he has with Preach about Shakespeare. Spencer talks about another Shakespeare play, Hamlet, where Hamlet puts on a reenactment of his father's murder, just to see if the murderer would confess to the killing. That gives Coop an idea and she leaves.

The future attorney arrives at the courthouse and runs into Miko's parents. She mentions information from Miko’s previous stalking case, which alarms them because the people involved in the incident were paid off and signed NDAs. However, Coop says the victim in question had a boyfriend at the time they failed to pay off and she points to a man sitting across the lobby. Coop states he's there to testify about what he knows from the incident to help bolster Patience's case. Realizing what such a testimony could do, offscreen the parents talk to Miko's defense team and they wind up taking a plea deal. Miko is headed to prison.

Later, Patience gets the news and is thrilled as she shares it with Coop. It doesn't take long for Patience to realize Coop is responsible for the outcome of the case, and she expresses her gratitude. Coop also notes that the man she paraded as the previous victim's boyfriend was a delivery driver she paid off to help her bluff with Miko's parents.

Where's the romance?

Cody Christian, All American (Image credit: The CW)

Laura prepares to go on her first date since Billy (Taye Diggs) died. Feeling nervous about what to wear, she calls over Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Denise (Alexis Fields). The duo helps Laura pick out an outfit and reassures her that it's okay for her to go to dinner. They wind up giving her a pep talk again in the middle of her date, as it begins to tank fast. Thankfully for her, her dinner companion is rather understanding.

Then there's Asher (Cody Christian) and Jaymee (Miya Horcher). With the Mexico plans ruined and AJ with Jaymee's sister, they decide to have a romantic staycation together. Unfortunately, that proves difficult as they can't stop talking about AJ. Plus, Jaymee gets called into work.

After Asher speaks with Olivia, he gets the idea to plan a romantic date for him and Jaymee at home, with accompanying romantic questions they can ask one another. Jayme is thrilled by the surprise and it looks like their real staycation is about to kick off.

Back with Jordan and Layla, throughout the whole day working with the students, they don't take time to talk about the emails they received about the wedding venue. Even Spencer gives Jordan a push and Olivia gives Layla the same, but the engaged couple beats around the bush and doesn't bring up a wedding date.

It's not until Spencer and Olivia trick them into having a subsequent discussion that Jordan and Layla talk about the emails. They both admit to being nervous about bringing up a wedding, especially since their perfect venue only has availability a month away. However, the duo shares their mutual love and commitment to one another and decides an April wedding is perfect. They've officially set a date that happens to coincide with the NFL draft. Spencer is confident he'll be a first-round draft pick and in the clear to be at the wedding, but that's yet to be seen.