All American season 6 episode 10 recap: Spencer's has a tough time at the NFL combine

In All American season 6 episode 10, "Mass Appeal," Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds out the NFL Combine is harder than he imagined as he's bombarded with questions about his personal life. Unfortunately for him, he cracks under pressure and sees his chances of being a top NFL draftee slipping through his fingers.

Elsewhere, Asher (Cody Christian) struggles with the news that Coach Montes (Kamar de los Reyes) is leaving Coastal for a job in the NFL. Plus, Layla (Greta Onieogou) decides to hire a member of The Vortex to help her realize a dream.

Read on to find out everything that what happened in All American season 6 episode 10.

Spencer doesn't have all the answers

Daniel Ezra in All American (Image credit: Ser Baffo/The CW)

Spencer and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) finish dinner with NFL coach Bryant (Chris Cordone), who happens to be the uncle of Spencer's agent Eric (David Gridley). The coach is impressed with Spencer's achievements on and off the field, noting it couldn't have been easy being raised by a single mother. The statement bothers Spencer, he says he never lacked for anything and his mom is his hero. This wouldn't be the last time Spencer finds himself uncomfortable by statements and questions about this personal life.

The following day when Spencer arrives for the NFL Combine, he's met by Eric's boss, Gordon (Brendan Wentworth), who's there instead of Eric because of the grandness of the occasion.

After a good night's sleep, Spencer goes right into interview mode, speaking with the coaching staff from various teams. They all ask questions prying into Spencer's life, from why he quit football in high school to Olivia (Samantha Logan) and her leaking the GAU cheating scandal to his affiliation with gangs to the relationship between his mom and Billy (Taye Diggs). He walks away from the interviews very upset.

When Olivia calls to check in on Spencer, he's short with her and mentions how bad the day has gone. Although she tries to reassure him everything will be okay, he's not so certain. After they hang up, Olivia talks about the situation with Laura (Monet Mazur), who knows from Billy's experience at the combine that things can get rough for NFL prospects. Laura encourages her daughter to be there for Spencer.

As night falls, Spencer runs into Darnell (Da'Vinchi), who encourages him to come hang out with the other NFL prospects. Spencer isn't in the mood. Darnell comments that Spencer needs to loosen up, encouraging him to live in the moment and realize they're on the cusp of living out their dreams. That gets a smile from Spencer, but he still heads to his room.

Gordon pays a visit to Spencer and wants to talk about the interviews. He assures him everyone is being asked invasive questions. The agent says Spencer better learn how to play the game like Darnell and Wade (Christian James) because while they are climbing up in the draft ranking, he's sliding down.

For all the advice Spencer receives, it's Olivia surprising him at his hotel room that helps Spencer get out of his funk. She pushes Spencer to connect with the other guys going through the combine experience and tells him to be genuinely thoughtful about his answers in interviews and not so reactive. Olivia also says everything he's been through hasn't broken him but has helped shape him into the person he is today, advising him to remember that going forward.

When the second day of interviews kicks off, Spencer is tossed hard questions and he hits every one of them out of the park with his answers. By the episode's end, he meets up with Olivia and shares it looks like he'll be a top-five draft pick. She's excited by the news and gives some of her own: she has decided to share the legacy of her dad via a children's book, a switch from her original biography idea.

Layla hires Jaymee

Layla is under pressure at her lounge, as they prepare to launch a brunch. Talking to Jordan (Michael Evan Behling), she notes how much therapy homework she has to complete. Her latest assignment is listing her successes and failures for the year. Wanting her to focus on her mental health, Jordan encourages her to miss the first day of brunch service and to let him take care of things. He reminds her she already set up everything and he can do this favor for her. Layla ultimately takes him up on his offer.

On the day of the brunch, things are going well, with only some minor hiccups. Asher and Jaymee (Miya Horcher), the only members of The Vortex able to make it, talk with Jordan about how much they've enjoyed the food when a bartender up and quits. When Jordan tries to take over bartending duties, things go from bad to worse as he's without use of one arm due to an injury he got playing with baby AJ. Thankfully, Jaymee is there and has restaurant experience, swooping in to save the day.

When Layla calls Jordan to check on things and hears that a bartender quit, she immediately heads to the lounge. However, upon her arrival, things are running smoothly thanks to Jaymee, who offers to help Layla with brunch service tomorrow.

The following day, things are running even better with Jaymee serving as de facto manager. Impressed, Layla offers Jaymee the opportunity to be a full-time manager of her place. Layla also wants time to focus on other things. Jaymee initially turns down the opportunity, but after speaking with Asher, who encourages her to do something she loves, Jaymee accepts the position.

Now with some more free time, Layla is ready to get back into producing music. She took some time off after Patience's (Chelsea Tavares) near-death experience but is now ready to dive back into the music industry.

Asher says goodbye to Coach Montes

Cody Christian in All American (Image credit: The CW)

Asher gets news that Coach Montes has accepted a job as an NFL coach, leaving him stunned. While he's uncertain about what this means for his coaching career at Coastal, he's more perplexed with how to say goodbye. He spends much of the episode dodging Coach Montes' phone calls.

It's not until he has a conversation with Olivia that Asher realizes Coach Montes is leaving Coastal but not necessarily leaving him. Additionally, Olivia tells Asher he gets a chance to say goodbye to Coach Montes, a luxury he couldn't do with Billy. Taking Olivia up on her offer to babysit AJ, Asher goes to Coach Montes' going away party.

Asher arrives too late though, as Coach Montes left. However, his wife, the other Coach Montes (Alexandra Barreto), catches up with him. She hands Asher a note and a necklace from her husband saying her husband doesn't worry about what's next for Asher as he'll have more championship rings than fingers and bought him the necklace for the extras. Mr. Montes then calls Asher and this time he answers the phone.

The episode closes with an in-memoriam video dedication to Coach Montes actor Kamar de los Reyes, who passed away in real life.