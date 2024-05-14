All American season 6 episode 7 recap: all the couples are tested

In All American season 6 episode 7, "Passin’ Me By," each of the Vortex couples faces some turbulence in their relationships headed into New Year’s Eve. However, will love, and in some cases sacrifices, prove to be enough to save each relationship? Elsewhere, one character makes the decision to leave Los Angeles.

Here’s what happened in All American season 6 episode 7.

The night before the big game

Daniel Ezra, All American (Image credit: Troy Harvey/The CW)

As Spencer (Daniel Ezra) walks into the gym for a workout the night before the game, expecting to be alone, he stumbles upon Mac (Jamel King) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) in the middle of an impromptu press conference. A reporter asks Jordan how it felt to be a finalist for the Heisman trophy. While he would have liked to win, he felt it a privilege to be considered. When questioned about his plans to enter the NFL draft, he claims to be focused on GAU’s playoff game the following day.

Before things wrap up, a journalist notes that Coach Boone (Mustafa Speaks) is out for another game, leaving Mac in charge. Mac simply says that Coach Boone is dealing with a family emergency.

After the press conference, Jordan catches up with Spencer who finally starts working out. Jordan apologizes and assumed Spencer would have been invited to speak to the reporters, but Spencer says he’s just happy Jordan is getting some well-deserved shine. Jordan nods and then pivots to talk about Layla (Greta Onieogou), who has been guarded about her feelings in regard to her lounge being vandalized.

Jordan later speaks to Layla at the lounge, inquiring if she followed up with her doctor about adjusting her antidepressant medication. She says she’ll eventually reach out to her doctor, but is more concerned about the status of her place. The security footage for the lounge was scrubbed and the police have no leads on who trashed it. Jordan’s worries about his wife-to-be aren’t alleviated.

One person makes a decision to leave LA

The morning of the game, Spencer and Olivia (Samantha Logan) head into the kitchen of the beach house to find Charissa (Melissa Jane Rodriguez) making them pancakes. Charissa, who’s a chef, notes being happy to cook for them and then asks if they want her tickets to eat tacos prepared by a Michelin-star chef. Spencer and Olivia take her up on her offer, as the couple is determined to spend New Year’s Eve together after the game.

Jordan stops by Layla’s lounge to have a contentious conversation with Ryan (Brian Borello). The GAU quarterback blasts Ryan for persuading Layla to go off her meds and for leaving town for two weeks while Layla was left behind to deal with the aftermath of the break-in. Ryan defends himself and suggests Jordan not use him as a punching bag and go speak to Layla.

Back with Spencer, he stops by his mom’s house for a gameday tradition of eating breakfast with her and his brother. Unfortunately, he’s still full from eating earlier, and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) jokes as if she’s insulted. The family banter is interrupted when she gets a phone call saying Dillon (Jalyn Hall) has been accepted into the Boston Benwood School of Arts. The family is excited, but Dillon has to move to the East Coast by the following Monday.

Before Olivia can get out the door to go to the stadium for the game, Ashley (Chibuikem Uche) shows up at her front door announcing he’s leaving tomorrow. She apologizes for not being as available to hang with him, but he shrugs it off and asks to hang out after Spencer’s game. He proposes sketching a portrait of her. She doesn’t think that’s a good idea and notes that their friendship in London meant everything to her, but perhaps they got a little too close.

Is GAU headed to the National Championship game?

Daniel Ezra, All American (Image credit: Ser Baffo/The CW)

Going into the second quarter, the score is tied at zero and Jordan notices that Layla is nowhere to be found, which is throwing off his game. It’s not until halftime in the locker room that Mac begrudgingly lets Spencer share his plan with the team to get Jordan's head in the game, that GAU gets their offense going. Jordan and Spencer both wind up scoring touchdowns which leads to a team victory.

As the team later celebrates the win in the locker room, Olivia walks up on Spencer as he looks at Mac getting too comfortable in Coach Boone’s office. Spencer tells his girlfriend that Coach Boone has been helping his sister deal with an emergency involving his nephew.

Spencer and Olivia are interrupted when Kai (Tre Hale) asks what the team is doing to celebrate their trip to the championship game. Spencer states he’s grabbing tacos with Olivia, and Kai interprets that as a team invitation. When Spencer tries to clarify, Olivia just announces that Spencer’s having a taco party at the beach house. The couple agrees, however, that the party won’t last long and they’ll carry on with their plans later.

Trouble in paradise for all the couples

Asher (Cody Christian) has been given the all-clear from his physician to do full-on practices with the Coastal football team. As the team runs drills, he shows up Jabari on the field, but when Jaymee (Miya Horcer) appears with the baby in tow, she blasts Asher for putting his heart in jeopardy.

When the pair later speaks at Spencer’s last-minute taco party, she blasts Asher for being reckless. However, Asher shares that his new cardiologist gave him permission to practice with the team. The news further upsets Jayme who wasn’t aware he got that update or that he even had a new doctor.

Thankfully, Asher and Jaymee work things out when he claims she and their child are more important than risking his life playing football. However, he longingly looks away as if his football aspirations may not yet be over.

Jordan stops by Layla’s place and confronts her about missing the game. She apologizes, but he immediately asks why she hasn’t been more proactive about asking her doctor about her medication. That starts an argument that he vents about to Spencer and Olivia at the party. Olivia suggests he take a moment and be helpful rather than combative with Layla. Which gives him the idea to look up alternatives to antidepressants, which Olivia later appreciates.

Elsewhere, Patience (Chelsea Tavares) tells Coop (Bre-Z) she wants to go meet with Miko (Courtney Bandeko) to clear up her reputation. Coop says it’s a bad idea, which Patience doesn’t appreciate and storms off. As soon as Patience is gone, Coop recalls that Layla keeps a gun in a safe in the Baker house, and when Coop goes to look for it, it’s gone.

Patience and Preach (Kareem Crimes) rush to find Patience sitting outside Miko’s home with the weapon. The duo blasts Patience for being so careless and informs her that attacking Miko will only land Patience in prison. Patience ultimately comes to realize they are right.

Back at the taco party, Ashley arrives with a portrait he created of Olivia. She sees the gift as inappropriate and surmises he brought the portrait to Spencer's with hopes of creating drama. When Spencer enters the conversation, things get tense between him and Ashley, but Olivia diffuses things by asking Spencer to let her handle it. Spencer and Olivia would end the night ringing in the new year with a kiss at a closed museum, just the two of them.

New episodes of All American air on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW. Here is how to watch All American season 6.