Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: release date, cast and everything we know about the anime series

Scott Pilgrim vs the World started off as a series of graphic novels before Edgar Wright made it into a cult classic live-action movie. But now the story is returning to its roots with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, an anime adaptation that is coming to Netflix in fall 2023.

Though the Scott Pilgrim vs the World movie was a flop at the box office, it has become beloved by many and, to some, is the best video game movie that Hollywood has made (despite not being based on an actual video game). In addition, the at-the-time young cast has become some of the biggest stars in the world, but remain closely associated with these roles and are slated to return to provide their voices for the new series.

Read on to find out everything else you need to know about Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Netflix is launching Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Friday, November 17, making it a highly anticipated fall 2023 TV show.

It wasn't confirmed how many episodes of the anime series are going to feature, but without anything saying otherwise at this time it looks like however many there are, all of them will be available to stream immediately.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off plot

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is not reinventing the wheel with its story, as it will follow the basic plot of the original graphic novel and live-action movie that sees the titular Scott Pilgrim try to win the heart of Ramona Flowers. However, to do so, he's going to need to defeat her seven evil exes.

The anime series was written by Scott Pilgrim's original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski. And in case you were wondering, Edgar Wright is serving as an executive producer on the new series.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off cast

When the anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs the World was announced, it was shared that the original Scott Pilgrim cast would be back to voice their animated counterparts. That includes:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

O'Malley said this to Netflix Tudum about the cast when the project was first announced:

"They've all gone on to do incredible things, but to me, they're family. There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that's been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure."

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off trailer

Netflix has released an official teaser for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which shows off the anime style (from anime house Science SARU):

Check out some of the stills for the show right here as well:

How to watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

As a Netflix original series, you need to have a Netflix subscription in order to watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. In addition to that, you’ll have access to all of the best TV shows on Netflix.

If you want to watch the 2010 movie of Scott Pilgrim vs the World, that is currently streaming on Peacock.