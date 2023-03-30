Scott Pilgrim cast, from Michael Cera to Aubrey Plaza, reunite for Netflix anime adaptation

Thirteen years ago, the movie adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs the World hit screens everywhere. While it didn't do great at the box office, it quickly became a cult classic, featuring an exceptional cast that almost all have become major stars. Well, the band is getting back together as the entire Scott Pilgrim cast has been tapped to reprise their characters in an anime version of the graphic novel on Netflix.

And we mean everybody. Michael Cera (Arrested Development), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Cloverfield 10), Chris Evans (Ghosted), Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City), Brie Larson (Fast X), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Ellen Wong (GLOW), Allison Pill (The Newsroom), Mark Webber (Green Room), Mae Whitman (Up Here) and more are all back, set to voice the same characters they played in the Edgar Wright-directed movie.

In case you need a refresher, Scott Pilgrim vs the World follows the young bass player Scott Pilgrim, who must contend with the seven evil exes in order to win the heart of Ramona Flowers.

The movie and the new anime series are based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's original series of graphic novels. O'Malley, along with BenDavid Grabinski, created, wrote and executive produced the new series, which is actually going to be a continuation of the Scott Pilgrim story, rather than an adaptation of the original books.

"Over the years fans had asked if there would be a sequel to the film or some other kind of continuation," Edgar Wright, who is an executive producer on the series, told Netflix's Tudum. "I knew that a live action sequel was unlikely, but I would usually defer by suggesting that perhaps an anime adaptation was an interesting way to go. And then, lo and behold, one day Netflix got in touch to ask about this exact idea. But even better, our brilliant creator Bryan Lee O’Malley had an idea that was way more adventurous than just a straight adaptation of the original books."

The Scott Pilgrim cast, who have gone on to win Oscars, lead billion dollar movie franchises and earn numerous other accolades, but they've stayed close, per Wright.

"Luckily, the Scott Pilgrim cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life. There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that's been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure."

"Everyone is putting their heart and soul into this thing and we’re having the most fun making it," O’Malley added. "It's hilarious. It's emotional. It's visually stunning. The action scenes will blow your mind. And there might be a few surprises along the way."

There is no release info or footage from the new anime series, so we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for when Scott Pilgrim's next adventure may land on Netflix. Take a look at the cast announcement below.