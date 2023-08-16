American Horror Stories season 3: everything we know about the Huluween event

The Halloween season just got a little bit spookier. Not only do AHS fans have American Horror Story: Delicate to look forward to, but now American Horror Stories season 3 is coming as part of Hulu's Huluween event.

Here's everything we know about the American Horror Stories four-episode Huluween event.

American Horror Stories season 3 is a four-episode event tied to Hulu's annual Huluween celebration. As such, it's no surprise that the anthology returns on Thursday, October 26, mere days before Halloween.

The event will air exclusively on Hulu as part of the streamer's FX on Hulu programming.

As of this writing, there's no word on whether the new season will be available in the UK, but as soon as we get more information, we'll have it for you right here.

American Horror Stories season 3 cast

The only announced member of the cast thus far is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna. According to Deadline, Rinna will appear in an episode of the show titled "Tapeworm."

Past cast members have included Judith Light, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Trejo, Bella Thorne, Max Greenfield, Kevin McHale, Paris Hilton and Alicia Silverstone.

You never know who might show up in Stories or what an actor's role could be. It can be a brand new character or someone we've seen before in a previous season of American Horror Story.

American Horror Stories season 3 plot

Unlike the original American Horror Story anthology, which sees a new theme each season, the spinoff features episodes that are completely different from each other, though there is often a link between them.

We don't know what the new season is about just yet, but you can see in the tweet below that "dark, twisted tales" are in store for fans.

As soon as we learn more about the new season, we'll have that information for you here.

Dark, twisted tales are coming with a four-episode Huluween event from FX’s American Horror Stories. Premiering Thursday, October 26. Exclusively on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/2rA2X5qaf0August 16, 2023 See more

American Horror Stories season 3 trailer

We don't have a trailer for American Horror Stories season 3 just yet, but you can take a look at the key art below.

As soon as the trailer is released, we'll have it for you below.

American Horror Stories season 3 (Image credit: FX/Hulu)

How to watch American Horror Stories season 3

American Horror Stories season 3 is a FX on Hulu original series, and that means it’s only available to watch with a subscription to Hulu. You can choose a standalone Hulu subscription, a Hulu with Live TV subscription or you might choose the Disney Plus Bundle, which gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN.