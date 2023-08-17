The Other Black Girl: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

If you’re in the mood for a mysterious drama with a culturally relevant perspective, then look no further than the new series The Other Black Girl. The series, based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris, zeroes in on Nella (Sinclair Daniel), the lone Black woman at a publishing company. When Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) shows up as another woman of color, Nella is initially excited only to be quickly disturbed when a series of unsettling events take place.

So what else should you know about Rashida Jones-produced series? Here’s everything we know about The Other Black Girl including the release date, trailer and cast.

All episodes of The Other Black Girl premiere in the US on Hulu on Wednesday, September 13. The series is expected to make its way to Disney Plus in the UK.

The Other Black Girl trailer

The trailer certainly gives you the feeling this is going to be an eerie series with its share of twists and turns. Take a look at the clip for yourself.

The Other Black Girl plot

Again, The Other Black Girl is based on the book of the same name by author Zakiya Dalila Harris. Here is the official synopsis of the Hulu series:

"Nella, an editorial assistant, is often marginalized as the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. As Hazel begins to rise, Nella discovers something sinister is going on at the company."

The Other Black Girl cast

Eric McCormack, The Other Black Girl (Image credit: Hulu)

Starring as the central character Nella is actress Sinclair Daniel. She was recently spotted in Insidious: The Red Door. Daniel also appeared in Madam Secretary, Bull and The Good Fight.

Portraying Hazel in the series is Ashleigh Murray. The actress should be a familiar face to Riverdale fans as she starred in the role of Josie. She’s also been featured in Tom Swift, Katy Keene and other projects.

Helping to round out the rest of the main cast are the following:

Brittany Adebumola (4400) as Malaika

Hunter Parrish (Ratched) as Owen

Bellamy Young (Scandal) as Vera Parini

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) as Richard Wagner

Garcelle Beauvais (Survival of the Thickest) as Diana Gordon

How to watch The Other Black Girl

The Other Black Girl streams exclusively on Hulu in the US. To watch episodes you’ll need a subscription either to the standalone Hulu service, Hulu with Live TV or the Disney Bundle (which gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus).

In the UK, the series is expected to land on Disney Plus.