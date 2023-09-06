NCIS: Sydney — release date, cast and everything we know about the NCIS spinoff
There will be new episodes of an NCIS franchise on CBS in fall 2023.
It didn't look like TV fans would be getting new episodes of the NCIS franchise as part of fall TV, but apparently, you can't keep this franchise down as NCIS: Sydney is here to remedy that.
NCIS: Sydney, the latest spinoff of the long-running crime procedural franchise, is the first internationally-set edition of the series, joining the flagship NCIS, currently on-air NCIS: Hawai'i and the previous NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles iterations. Another thing that makes NCIS: Sydney unique is that it was originally a Paramount Plus original series, but is airing as part of the CBS TV schedule as the network fills out its fall TV lineup amid the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes over new labor contracts.
Here is everything that you need to know about NCIS: Sydney.
NCIS: Sydney release date
NCIS: Sydney is going to be a late addition to CBS's fall lineup, as the series premieres on Monday, November 13, airing in the 10 pm ET/PT timeslot.
In addition to airing on CBS, Paramount Plus subscribers can watch the series on the streaming platform. If you are signed up for Paramount Plus with Showtime, you can watch it live or on-demand immediately; with the Paramount Plus Essential plan, you can watch it on-demand the next day.
Paramount Plus subscribers in Australia can watch it a few days early, as it premieres there on Friday, November 10. Additional Paramount Plus markets are expected to get the show at a later date.
NCIS: Sydney plot
Here is the official synopsis for NCIS: Sydney:
"With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet."
The first season of NCIS: Sydney is going to have eight episodes.
NCIS: Sydney cast
Meet the actors that are making up the NCIS: Sydney team of agents set to solve cases week in and week out:
- Olivia Swann (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey
- Todd Lasance (Without Remorse) as 2IC AFP Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey
- Sean Sagar (The Convenant) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson
- Tuuli Narkler (Bad Behaviour) as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper
- Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram) as AFP forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson
- William McInnes (The Newsreader) as AFC forensic pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose
NCIS: Sydney trailer
There is no footage for NCIS: Sydney at this time. When anything becomes available, we'll add it right here.
How to watch NCIS: Sydney
US viewers are going to be able to watch NCIS: Sydney if they have access to CBS through either a traditional pay-TV cable subscription, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV). Another option is to sign up for Paramount Plus. It gives you the ability to watch the episodes live when they air, if you subscribe to Paramount Plus with Showtime, or on-demand.
For those outside of the US, NCIS: Sydney is going to be available exclusively on Paramount Plus.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.