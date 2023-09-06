NCIS: Sydney — release date, cast and everything we know about the NCIS spinoff

It didn't look like TV fans would be getting new episodes of the NCIS franchise as part of fall TV, but apparently, you can't keep this franchise down as NCIS: Sydney is here to remedy that.

NCIS: Sydney, the latest spinoff of the long-running crime procedural franchise, is the first internationally-set edition of the series, joining the flagship NCIS, currently on-air NCIS: Hawai'i and the previous NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles iterations. Another thing that makes NCIS: Sydney unique is that it was originally a Paramount Plus original series, but is airing as part of the CBS TV schedule as the network fills out its fall TV lineup amid the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes over new labor contracts.

Here is everything that you need to know about NCIS: Sydney.

NCIS: Sydney is going to be a late addition to CBS's fall lineup, as the series premieres on Monday, November 13, airing in the 10 pm ET/PT timeslot.

In addition to airing on CBS, Paramount Plus subscribers can watch the series on the streaming platform. If you are signed up for Paramount Plus with Showtime, you can watch it live or on-demand immediately; with the Paramount Plus Essential plan, you can watch it on-demand the next day.

Paramount Plus subscribers in Australia can watch it a few days early, as it premieres there on Friday, November 10. Additional Paramount Plus markets are expected to get the show at a later date.

NCIS: Sydney plot

Here is the official synopsis for NCIS: Sydney:

"With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet."

The first season of NCIS: Sydney is going to have eight episodes.

NCIS: Sydney cast

Meet the actors that are making up the NCIS: Sydney team of agents set to solve cases week in and week out:

Image 1 of 4 Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann and Sean Sagar in NCIS: Sydney (Image credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+) Tuuli Narkle and Sean Sagar in NCIS: Sydney (Image credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+) William McInnes, Mavournee Hazel and Olivia Swann in NCIS: Sydney (Image credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+) William McInnes, Todd Lasance and Olivia Swann in NCIS: Sydney (Image credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+)

Olivia Swann (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey

Todd Lasance (Without Remorse) as 2IC AFP Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey

Sean Sagar (The Convenant) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson

Tuuli Narkler (Bad Behaviour) as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper

Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram) as AFP forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson

William McInnes (The Newsreader) as AFC forensic pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose

NCIS: Sydney trailer

There is no footage for NCIS: Sydney at this time. When anything becomes available, we'll add it right here.

How to watch NCIS: Sydney

US viewers are going to be able to watch NCIS: Sydney if they have access to CBS through either a traditional pay-TV cable subscription, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV). Another option is to sign up for Paramount Plus. It gives you the ability to watch the episodes live when they air, if you subscribe to Paramount Plus with Showtime, or on-demand.

For those outside of the US, NCIS: Sydney is going to be available exclusively on Paramount Plus.