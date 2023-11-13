Meet the NCIS: Sydney cast: who's who in the naval crime drama

Consider your Tuesday evenings officially booked, because NCIS: Sydney premieres on November 14 on CBS (it premiered November 10 for select international Paramount Plus subscribers) and is the newest spinoff to join the NCIS family, which includes the upcoming NCIS season 21 and NCIS: Hawai'i season 3. The new crime drama follows US Naval Crime Investigative Service (NCIS) agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) as they focus on naval crimes as a multinational task force.

There are six faces you should get used to seeing on your screen each week, so allow us to introduce you to them (if you haven't already seen them in another one of their projects). Meet the cast of NCIS: Sydney, which will have eight episodes in its inaugural season.

Olivia Swann as Michelle Mackey

(Image credit: John Tsiavis/Paramount+)

If Olivia Swann looks familiar, it's probably because you watched her in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, where she played Astra Logue, who was accidentally damned to Hell after a botched exorcism attempt. She also appeared in River Wild and an episode of Doctors.

As NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, she works closely with her AFP counterpart, Jim "JD" Dempsey, played by Todd Lasance, as there's a rise in international tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

Todd Lasance as Jim "JD" Dempsey

(Image credit: John Tsiavis/Paramount+)

While not the first time he's playing a sergeant (Underbelly Files: Tell Them Lucifer Was Here), you may recognize Todd Lasance from Without Remorse , starring Michael B. Jordan, The Vampire Diaries and Spartacus: War of the Damned, among other TV series and movies.

Now playing second-in-command (2IC) AFP Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey, he stars alongside Michelle Mackey, played by Swann, as they combine US and Australian resources.

Sean Sagar as DeShawn Jackson

(Image credit: John Tsiavis/Paramount+)

Sean Sagar is recognizable from various roles, including those in The Covenant and Our Girl, where he played a private in the Army. Earlier this year, it was announced that he'll be appearing in a new Tyler Perry film, Mea Culpa, alongside Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.

Now in the role of NCIS Agent DeShawn Jackson, he's from the US side, but will collaborate with the AFP team on naval crimes.

Tuuli Narkler as Constable Evie Cooper

(Image credit: John Tsiavis/Paramount+)

While she's a newer face on the screen, you may have caught Tuuli Narkler in Bad Behaviour, Mystery Road: Origin and All My Friends Are Racist. Her latest venture in NCIS: Sydney has her playing a new kind of role.

Now you'll get to know Narkler as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, who works closely with NCIS Agent DeShawn Jackson, played by Sagar.

Mavournee Hazel as Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson

(Image credit: John Tsiavis/Paramount+)

Appearing in Shantaram, Halifax: Retribution and Neighbours, Mavournee Hazel is used to taking on roles in TV series. The Australian actress will be sporting a short ‘do for her latest character in NCIS: Sydney.

As AFP forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson, she'll be working with scientific evidence to help the team with these naval crimes.

William McInnes as Dr. Roy Penrose

(Image credit: John Tsiavis/Paramount+)

Known for his roles in The Newsreader, Total Control and Time of Our Lives, William McInnes' career dates back to 1990. The Australian actor will now get friendly with crime scenes on NCIS: Sydney as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose. As part of the team, Dr. Penrose examines dead bodies and determines the cause of death.

NCIS: Sydney airs Tuesdays on CBS and then available to stream on-demand on Paramount Plus the next day. For international Paramount Plus subscribers, new episodes premiere on Fridays.