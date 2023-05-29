NCIS: Hawai'i season 3: everything we know about the crime drama

Just like law enforcement officers having partners, the flagship NCIS series has one too in the form of NCIS: Hawai'i. That partnership is set to continue for the 2023-2024 TV season, as NCIS season 21 and NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 are once again going to air back-to-back on CBS.

The fourth NCIS franchise to premiere, NCIS: Hawai'i is the only other version of the popular NCIS franchise currently airing, as NCIS: Los Angeles concluded its run in spring 2023. So what can fans expect as we head into a new season for the spinoff show, besides intriguing crimes against the beautiful backdrop of Hawai’i?

Here is everything that we know about NCIS: Hawai'i season 3.

There is no release date for NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 right now. With the writers' strike currently ongoing, CBS's fall TV schedule is in flux, with no premiere dates for any of its shows having been announced. The longer the strike goes on the less likely that NCIS: Hawai'i or any of their other scripted shows are going to be ready to go by the usual fall premiere window.

That said, while we wait for an official NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 premiere date, we know what day of the week and time the show is going to air. Like it did in the 2022-2023 season, NCIS: Hawai'i will air on Mondays immediately after NCIS, at 10 pm ET/PT.

NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 plot

With NCIS: Hawai'i being a procedural, episodes don't often have a lot of connective tissue, often going with a case-of-the-week format, though there are occasional overarching plotlines that occur during the season. We don't have any indication of what those may be as of yet, but the NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 finale did tease one intriguing element.

LL Cool J's NCIS: Los Angeles character Sam Hanna made a surprise cameo, which is reportedly going to set him up to appear again from time to time in NCIS: Hawai'i season 3.

Beyond that, here is the basic plot of NCIS: Hawai'i for reference:

"Jane Tennant is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself. This NCIS: Hawai'i team is a skilled mix of mainland transplants who’ve relocated to the tranquility of the Pacific and wizened locals who know their mahalo from kapu."

NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 cast

A confirmed cast list for NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 has not been announced, but most of the main cast is expected to return. That includes Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara and Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik.

As mentioned above, NCIS: Los Angeles veteran LL Cool J's Sam Hanna is going to show up from time to time, as the actor is going to be a recurring guest star for season 3.

NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 trailer

There's no trailer for NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 at this time. When one is available we'll add it here.

How to watch NCIS: Hawai'i

When new episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i are airing, you can watch them live on CBS, which is available through traditional cable TV and live TV streaming subscriptions (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV). The premium plan for Paramount Plus also allows subscribers to watch episodes of the show live.

On-demand options for the previous two seasons of the show are exclusive to Paramount Plus subscribers.