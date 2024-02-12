How to watch NCIS: Hawaii season 3 online and on TV

NCIS: Hawaii season 3 returns on Monday, February 12. When Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) sent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) on his merry way following his knight-in-shining-armor act, you didn't really think that would be the last we'd see of him, did you? Here's how to watch NCIS: Hawaii season 3 from anywhere.

NCIS graduate Hanna has a recurring role in NCIS: Hawaii season 3, which begins with Tennant navigating her return to work following the dramatic events of the previous season finale. Adrian and Maggie used Whistler and the Pearl Harbor Field Office's SAC as pawns in their game of revenge, and Tennant very nearly paid the ultimate price.

Fortunately, they both escaped unharmed, which means we get to carry on basking in the wholesome glow of Kate and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), aka the dynamic duo Thelma and Louise.

Some of the highlights of this season include a massive, Con Air-style man-hunt when a plane transporting convicts crash-lands on the island, the search for a high-profile Russian prisoner known as "The Chemist" and a cyberattack on the US Marshal's database.

Here's how to watch NCIS: Hawaii season 3 online. Keep reading for all you need to know to tune in, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch NCIS Hawaii season 3 in the US

NCIS: Hawaii season 3 is set to debut on Monday, February 12, at 10 pm ET/PT, on the CBS. Subsequent episodes air in the same slot each week. There's no need to worry if you don't have access to CBS, as there are several online alternatives.

One is to use a live TV streaming service to stream CBS, along with plenty of other cable channels. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV all offer CBS, which will of course include streaming access to NCIS: Hawaii season 3.

Your other option is Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can watch their local CBS stations live, while all Paramount Plus subscribers can watch the latest episodes on-demand the day after they air.

Can you watch NCIS Hawaii season 3 in the UK?

At the time of writing, there's no confirmed air date for NCIS: Hawaii season 3 in the UK.

That's a little surprising, since Brits were able to watch the previous seasons at the same time as viewers in the States.

When it does arrive, it will almost certainly land on Disney Plus, which streamed the previous seasons of the show.

If you're keen to watch NCIS: Hawaii season 3 as soon as possible, you may want to look at a VPN. More below.

How to watch NCIS Hawaii season 3 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch NCIS: Hawaii season 3, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like NCIS: Hawaii season 3 even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.