NCIS season 21: everything we know about the drama

NCIS has become one of the most historic TV franchises of all time, with numerous spinoffs that have aired on CBS over the years. But the flagship series remains, as NCIS season 21 is part of the CBS 2023-2024 TV lineup.

Despite the show being old enough to buy a beer, NCIS is still among CBS's top-rated shows. It has also outlasted two of its spinoffs — NCIS: New Orleans ran for seven seasons and NCIS: Los Angeles concluded its run in 2023 after 14 seasons — but it still has a running mate in NCIS: Hawai'i, which is heading into its third season this upcoming TV season.

Fun fact, with NCIS season 21 officially on the way, the franchise becomes the third-longest running US primetime drama series ever, only trailing Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU.

As NCIS fans eagerly await the return of new episodes, here is everything that we know about NCIS season 21.

There is no official release date for NCIS season 21 at this time, though it is slated to be a part of the CBS fall TV lineup in its usual spot of Mondays at 9 pm ET/PT.

NCIS season 20 premiered on September 19, 2022, for reference, but we don't know if an early fall premiere will be possible at this time. With the ongoing writers' strike, there is concern that networks are not going to have their scripted dramas ready to go for their usual fall premieres. However, nothing is locked in stone at this point.

We'll update this page as info regarding NCIS season 21's premiere becomes available.

NCIS season 21 cast

There has been no word as to whether the main cast of NCIS is going to change with season 21. When the series was renewed for its latest season by CBS, these were the actors listed as the series stars:

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres

Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight

Davis McCallum as Donald Mallard

Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance

Gary Cole as Alden Parker

Mark Harmon was the longtime face of NCIS, but his character Gibbs was written out of the show in season 19. However, there have been rumors that Harmon could return to the series at some point in the future, though when and how is unknown.

NCIS season 21 plot

NCIS follows the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Washington, D.C. While there are some storylines that continue over a long period of time, the show is mostly a case-of-the-week procedural structure.

As of publication, there are no specific details on any overarching storylines that may occur in NCIS season 21.

NCIS season 21 trailer

There is no trailer for NCIS season 21 at this time. As soon as there is one, we'll make sure to include it here.

How to watch NCIS

While we wait for NCIS season 21 to arrive on TV, you can catch up with the past 20 seasons of the show on streaming. Paramount Plus has every episode of the show available to its US subscribers, while Netflix has the first 15 seasons of the show for its US subscribers. Fans in the UK can watch every episode of the series on Disney Plus.