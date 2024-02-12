How to watch NCIS season 21 online and on TV

Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) was facing up to his demons with a gun in his hand when NCIS faded to black, but did he pull the trigger? Being dragged out of the Washington Navy Yard in handcuffs suggests so, but there's only one way to find out. Here's how to watch NCIS season 21 when it returns on Monday, February 12.

There's clearly a lot to unpack with Torres and his history with the man he wants dead, but all evidence suggests the encounter will at least threaten to derail the special agent's life, whether by incarceration or dredging up horrendous memories. Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and his team have a tricky task on their hands.

NCIS season 21 will also be the first not to feature an original cast member, following the death of David McCallum, who played the beloved Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard from 2003-2023, at the age of 90 in September. However, the show will pay tribute to their resident Scotsman by reopening a cold case that Ducky had almost busted open. It's up to the agents to fill in the blanks.

Comprising just 10 episodes, this is the shortest NCIS season ever, and here's how to watch NCIS season 21 online. Keep reading for all you need to know to tune in, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch NCIS season 21 in the US

NCIS season 21 is set to debut on Monday, February 12, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. Subsequent episodes will air in the same slot each week. There's no need to worry if you don't have access to CBS, as there are several online alternatives.

One is to use a live TV streaming service to stream CBS, along with plenty of other cable channels. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV all offer CBS, which will of course include streaming access to NCIS season 21.

Your other option is to sign up for Paramount Plus, the CBS streaming service that lets you watch CBS content online (depending on where you are). Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can watch the episodes live, while all subscribers can watch the episodes at their leisure on-demand the next day.

Can you watch NCIS season 21 in the UK?

At the time of writing, there's no confirmed air date for NCIS season 21 in the UK.

That's not a surprise, seeing as the previous season took four months to make its way across the pond from the States. If season 21 follows the same pattern, British fans might want to mark June in their diaries.

When it does eventually arrive, it will almost certainly land on Disney Plus, which has streamed recent seasons of the show.

If you're keen to watch NCIS season 21 as soon as possible, you may want to look at a VPN. More below.

How to watch NCIS season 21 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch NCIS season 21, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like NCIS season 21 even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.