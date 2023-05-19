Law & Order: SVU season 25 — everything we know about the crime drama

Mariska Hargitay, Dick Wolf and NBC continue to make television magic and history with Law & Order: SVU season 25. It's not only one of the most-watched programs on the air, but it's also the longest-running drama series on primetime.

In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find any TV watchers who would argue that SVU isn't one of the greatest police dramas ever created (one of the best TV shows of all time too). While Wolf alone has developed some amazing shows like the original Law & Order, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago P.D.and New York Undercover, none of them has garnered such a loyal fanbase as SVU that has stood by the show through all the "shakeups."

Even when it was announced in season 24 that popular Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) was exiting the show, with many viewers raising their disapproving eyebrows, the audience has largely embraced the change as producers pumped new blood in the squad room with a few new detectives.

So what can we look forward to in Law & Order: SVU season 25? Here's what we know.

A release date for the new season has not yet been announced. However, while we wait on the new episodes, now would be a great time to rewatch some of your favorite SVU moments on Peacock in the US and Sky TV in the UK.

Law & Order: SVU season 25 plot

It's a bit too early to know all the storylines underway in season 25, however, at the heart of the show is a crime procedural that follows the good detectives at Manhattan's Special Victims Unit in the NYPD as they work to solve sex crimes. While these cops work on their assigned cases, they often have to deal with the complexities of their personal lives. Additionally, over the years, many of the episodes have been inspired by news headlines and featured some big-name guests.

Oh and of course, like the seasons before, we'll be on #Stenson watch, tracking the slow-burning relationship between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.

As we learn more information about specific plot points, we'll be sure to pass along the updates.

Law & Order: SVU season 25 cast

Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T in Law & Order: SVU (Image credit: Francisco Roman/NBC)

As of publication, there has been no big casting news announced, so we anticipate most of the season 24 cast is returning. That means front-running the show is the legendary Mariska Hargitay. Since the inception of SVU, she's been playing Olivia Benson, a role for which she's received an Emmy, a Golden Globe and Screen Actor Guild Awards. Additionally, while portraying the famous detective, she's made appearances in Chicago P.D., Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Joining Hargitay as a tenured member of the team is Ice-T who plays Fin Tutuola. Prior to his stint on SVU, he was a hit rapper and a recognizable face from New Jack City and New York Undercover.

Expected to round out the cast are the following:

Peter Scanavino (Deception) as Dominik Carisi

Octavio Pisano (Coyote) as Joe Velasco

Kevin Kane (The Irishman) as Terry Bruno

Molly Burnett (Queen of the South) as Grace Muncy

Jasmine Batchelor (New Amsterdam) as Tonie Churlish

Law & Order: SVU season 25 trailer

We don't have a trailer for the season yet. Once one is released, we'll place it here.

How to watch Law & Order: SVU season 25

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air live exclusively on NBC. For those that don't have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . All episodes of SVU become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.

We anticipate that season 25 episodes will eventually make their way to Sky TV in the UK.