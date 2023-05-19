Law & Order: SVU season 25 — everything we know about the crime drama
Mariska Hargitay continues to lead the way with TV's favorite unit of the NYPD.
Mariska Hargitay, Dick Wolf and NBC continue to make television magic and history with Law & Order: SVU season 25. It's not only one of the most-watched programs on the air, but it's also the longest-running drama series on primetime.
In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find any TV watchers who would argue that SVU isn't one of the greatest police dramas ever created (one of the best TV shows of all time too). While Wolf alone has developed some amazing shows like the original Law & Order, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago P.D.and New York Undercover, none of them has garnered such a loyal fanbase as SVU that has stood by the show through all the "shakeups."
Even when it was announced in season 24 that popular Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) was exiting the show, with many viewers raising their disapproving eyebrows, the audience has largely embraced the change as producers pumped new blood in the squad room with a few new detectives.
So what can we look forward to in Law & Order: SVU season 25? Here's what we know.
Law & Order: SVU season 25 release date
A release date for the new season has not yet been announced. However, while we wait on the new episodes, now would be a great time to rewatch some of your favorite SVU moments on Peacock in the US and Sky TV in the UK.
Law & Order: SVU season 25 plot
It's a bit too early to know all the storylines underway in season 25, however, at the heart of the show is a crime procedural that follows the good detectives at Manhattan's Special Victims Unit in the NYPD as they work to solve sex crimes. While these cops work on their assigned cases, they often have to deal with the complexities of their personal lives. Additionally, over the years, many of the episodes have been inspired by news headlines and featured some big-name guests.
Oh and of course, like the seasons before, we'll be on #Stenson watch, tracking the slow-burning relationship between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.
As we learn more information about specific plot points, we'll be sure to pass along the updates.
Law & Order: SVU season 25 cast
As of publication, there has been no big casting news announced, so we anticipate most of the season 24 cast is returning. That means front-running the show is the legendary Mariska Hargitay. Since the inception of SVU, she's been playing Olivia Benson, a role for which she's received an Emmy, a Golden Globe and Screen Actor Guild Awards. Additionally, while portraying the famous detective, she's made appearances in Chicago P.D., Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Joining Hargitay as a tenured member of the team is Ice-T who plays Fin Tutuola. Prior to his stint on SVU, he was a hit rapper and a recognizable face from New Jack City and New York Undercover.
Expected to round out the cast are the following:
- Peter Scanavino (Deception) as Dominik Carisi
- Octavio Pisano (Coyote) as Joe Velasco
- Kevin Kane (The Irishman) as Terry Bruno
- Molly Burnett (Queen of the South) as Grace Muncy
- Jasmine Batchelor (New Amsterdam) as Tonie Churlish
Law & Order: SVU season 25 trailer
We don't have a trailer for the season yet. Once one is released, we'll place it here.
How to watch Law & Order: SVU season 25
New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air live exclusively on NBC. For those that don't have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. All episodes of SVU become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.
We anticipate that season 25 episodes will eventually make their way to Sky TV in the UK.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
Most Popular
By Ian MacEwan
By Tom Bedford