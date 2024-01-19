Did Law & Order: SVU's Olivia and Elliot get together? The latest on #Stenson

Will Law & Order: SVU season 25 finally see Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) get together? We can only hope as the series marks a quarter of a century on air.

In the history of television, the two is one of the most complicated will they/won't they duos that we've ever seen. Loyal fans know that these NYPD cops have shared an undeniable chemistry for years that just hasn't evolved into a relationship. The pair could probably rival even that of Grey’s Anatomy's Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey), should it ever happen.

Sure, Elliot was married to Kathy for decades (Isabel Gillies), and he moved to Italy for years. But even after Kathy was murdered and Elliot started working for the NYPD again, he and Olivia haven't given a relationship a go.

Since Elliot has been back on the Law & Order canvas, he and Olivia have had some close calls where viewers thought the big moment had finally come. They've subtly talked about their shared connections, have been in intimate moments and Elliot even gifted Olivia a compass necklace that seemingly foreshadowed the pair would find their way together. But as the saying goes, "Close but no cigar."

With all of that being said, we'll be following along with Law & Order: SVU season 25 and Law & Organized: Crime season 4 to see if #Stentson becomes official. As the new episodes roll out, we'll update you with the latest in their relationship.

Here's what we know so far.

Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 1 — Olivia rejects Carisi's cousin and references her necklace

Hamish Allan-Headley and Mariska Hargitay in Law & Order: SVU (Image credit: Peter Kramer/NBC)

During Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 1, Olivia is approached by Carisi's (Peter Scanavino) cousin Steve (Hamish Allan-Headley) after baby Nicky's christening. Steve tells Olivia, "Carisi tells me you're single… By the way, I'm divorced."

Olivia isn't that receptive to his attempt at flirting and replies, "Well don't look at me, you might as well toss your heart into a wood chipper."

Steve later points to the compass necklace Elliot gifted her and claims the "letters are wrong." Olivia notes that the J is for joy, the C is for compassion and the L is for love. Steve counters if the compass has pointed her in the right direction, and she replies, "Not yet."

Elliot isn't referenced in the episode beyond this, and it doesn't look as if a love connection happens between Steve and Olivia either.