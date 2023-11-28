Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 — release date and everything we know about the crime drama

Law & Order Thursdays are back in full effect with Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 joining Law & Order season 23 and Law & Order: SVU season 25 on primetime on NBC.

It’s been quite some time since fans have seen Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and his team take to action. Thankfully, he and his partners in law return to once again represent New York’s finest, while also dealing with the ins and outs of their personal lives. Speaking of personal lives, Stabler spends some time this season getting reacquainted with some of his siblings.

Here’s everything we know about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 premieres on Thursday, January 18, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC. While you wait on the new episodes, now would be a great time to rewatch some of your favorite Law & Order: Organized Crimes moments on Peacock.

We are still waiting for an official word on when the new season premieres in the UK. When that information becomes available, we’ll pass along the update.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 plot

At the core of the series is a police drama. It follows Stabler and his unit of the NYPD as they go after some of the most ruthless gangs and high-profile criminals in the city. In the past, each season tends to focus on one major show villain, a trend likely to continue. Additionally, as we have since seen Stabler returned to the Law & Order universe, we’ll be on #Stenson watch, looking to see if this season will be the season Stabler and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) finally get together.

Danielle Moné Truitt and Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: Organized Crime (Image credit: Will Hart/NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 cast

Christopher Meloni is back to reprise his role as Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4. Meloni of course was a star of Law & Order: SVU for years, and he’s also been seen in other projects such as Maxxx, The Handmaid’s Tales and Happy!

He’s again joined by Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Slootmaekers, Brent Antonello (A Jazzman's Blues) as Jamie Whelan and Rick Gonzalez (Arrow) as Bobby Reyes.

We should also mention that according to TV Line , two actors have been cast to portray Stabler’s brothers, Randall and Joe Jr. While we don’t have details at the moment as to who is filling the roles, we do know that Randall has been teased as Elliot’s older brother who became a real estate developer yet developed tension with Elliot over the years. Additionally, Joe Jr. is supposed to be the youngest brother of the bunch and an Army vet. Once we have more casting news on the brothers, we’ll share it.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 trailer

We don't have a trailer for the new season yet, but here is a video announcement for what’s to come.

How to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4

New episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime air live exclusively on NBC. For those that don't have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . All episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.

We anticipate the new season will join seasons 1-3 on Sky Witness in the UK, but at this time, we do not have an official word as to when that will be.