Law & Order season 23: everything we know about police drama

The legendary "dun dun" is set to return with Law & Order season 23. The classic police drama has kept viewers captivated for over 30 years, has spun a few spinoffs including Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime and continues to be a mainstay on NBC’s Thursdays.

So just what can fans look forward to with the new episodes? Here’s everything we know about Law & Order season 23.

A premiere date has not yet been set, and given the current status of the writers’ strike, there is no guarantee that the new episodes will kick off in September like the previous season. However, we do know that when season 23 debuts, it will do so in its usual Thursday 8 pm ET/PT slot as noted in NBC’s 2023-2024 planned primetime schedule.

Law & Order season 23 plot

At this moment, we don’t know the specific storylines for the new season. However, at the heart of the series is a police procedural. Each week, detectives with the NYPD work to solve criminal cases in one of the world’s busiest cities, while attorneys with the District Attorney’s Office work to make sure the perpetrators face justice.

As more information about future plot points comes to light, we’ll be sure to pass along the update.

Sam Waterston, Law & Order (Image credit: Scott Gries/NBC)

Law & Order season 23 cast

To date, no official changes to the cast have been announced. With that being said, we anticipate all of the series regulars are returning. That means Sam Waterston is back playing wise District Attorney Jack McCoy. Waterston has been a fixture on Law & Order for decades, and he’s also been spotted in Grace and Frankie, The Dropout and is slated to appear in Six Triple Eight.

Actress Camryn Manheim is also on tap to reprise her role as Lieutenant Kate Dixon. Manheim is no novice in Hollywood having starred in things like Stumptown, The L Word, Ghost Whisperer and Big Shot.

Expected to round out the cast are Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) as Frank Cosgrove, Hugh Dancy (Downton Abbey: A New Era) as Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi (Black Adam) as Samantha Maroun and Mehcad Brooks (Mortal Kombat) as Jalen Shaw.

Law & Order season 23 trailer

A trailer for Law & Order season 23 is not yet available. When one is released, we’ll place the clip here.

Hugh Dancy, Law & Order (Image credit: Zach Dilgard/NBC)

How to watch Law & Order season 23

New episodes of Law & Order air live exclusively on NBC. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch episodes live using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . The latest episodes become available to stream the next day on Peacock.

As of now, we don’t have official word as to when the new episodes premiere in the UK. Once we find out that information, we’ll pass along the update.