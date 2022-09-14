Big Shot season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the John Stamos TV show

The Disney Plus original series Big Shot is back on the court with its second season. Get ready to watch Coach Korn and the Westbrook Sirens try and raise their game to a whole new level with Big Shot season 2. Of course, challenges are bound to arise.

Big Shot was created by TV veterans David E. Kelly, Brad Garrett and Dean Lorey. While it may seem like an odd tangent for Kelly, the creator behind Big Little Lies, Anatomy of a Scandal, Big Sky and The Lincoln Lawyer, Big Shot is actually one of two Disney Plus original series that Kelly has worked on; the other being Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Here is everything that we know about Big Shot season 2.

Big Shot season 2 debuts on October 12. While the first season released episodes weekly, Big Shot season 2 is making all 10 of its episodes available to binge right away.

What is the plot of Big Shot season 2?

Big Shot centers on basketball coach Marvyn Korn, whose hot temper got him kicked off his NCAA basketball team. He gets a shot at redemption coaching the high school girls’ basketball team at the Westbrook private school. But first, he’ll need to learn to connect with his players, as well as his own teenage daughter.

The first season ended with the team earning a spot in a higher division, but as the trailer for Big Shot season 2 shows (see below), there are just as many problems off the court as there are on.

Here’s the official synopsis for Big Shot season 2:

"Marvyn’s latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava, a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove."

Who is in the Big Shot season 2 cast?

John Stamos returns to the role of coach Marvyn Korn in Big Shot season 2. Stamos is a TV icon for many, starring in the hit sitcom Full House and later appearing in its reboot on Netflix, Fuller House. He’s also had runs on shows like ER, Glee, Scream Queens and You.

The supporting cast for Big Shot includes Cricket Wampler (About a Boy TV series) as Samantha Finkman; Darcy Rose Byrnes (Desperate Housewives) as Harper Schapira; Jessalyn Gilsig (Vikings) as Holly Barrett; Sophia Mitri Schloss (The Kicks) as Emma Korn; Nell Verlaque (Bull) as Louise Gruzinsky; Tisha Custodio as Carolyn Smith; Tiana Le (No Good Nick) as Destiny Winters; and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Sherilyn Thomas.

New to the cast in season 2 is Sara Exheagaray (Treat) as the new player that coach Korn recruits.

Big Shot season 2 trailer

New arrivals have the Westbrook Sirens on edge. As the trailer shows, that includes a new teammate and the arrival of boys to their school. Check out the Big Shot season 2 trailer right here:

How to watch Big Shot

Big Shot is a Disney Plus original series, so all of its new and previous episodes are exclusively available on the streaming service for both US and UK viewers. If you want to sign up for Disney Plus, it’s available worldwide as a standalone service, while US consumers also have the option to sign up via the Disney Bundle or as part of Hulu with live TV.