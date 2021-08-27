‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’: Trailer, cast and everything we know about the Disney Plus series

TV is getting another medical prodigy, as Disney Plus is taking inspiration from the popular ‘90s TV show Doogie Howser, M.D. and spinning into its own original series, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

In addition to Disney Plus’ Marvel and Star Wars original series, the streamer has been retooling pre-established content for new generations. In addition to Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., the streamer has already debuted The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Monsters at Work and Turner & Hooch.

Here is everything that you know so far about Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

What is the plot of ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’

For those of us old enough to remember, Doogie Howser was a teenage doctor played by a young Neil Patrick Harris. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will keep the bones of the original show, but is changing things up to focus on a 16-year-old girl who lives in Hawai’i.

Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha is a medical prodigy that is determined to try and balance both her career as a doctor and enjoying being a teenager with the help of her friends and family.

Series creator Kourtney Kang (How I Met Your Mother, Fresh Off the Boat) is also expected to weave in some of her life experiences as a mixed-race Asian-American girl into the narrative of the show.

Who is in the ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ cast?

Taking over the role of Doogie from NPH is another actor using three names, Peyton Elizabeth Lee. Lee is a Disney veteran at her young age, having already starred in the Disney Channel series Andi Mack and The Secret Society of Second Born Royals. She also has credits in Stumptown, Shameless and Scandal.

Making up the Kamealoha family is Jason Scott Lee as Lahela’s father Benny, Kathleen Rose Perkins as her mom and boss Dr. Clara Hannon and Matthew Sato and Wes Tian as her siblings Kai and Brian Patrick.

Here is the rest of the Doogie Kamealoha cast:

Emma Meisel - Steph

Mapuana Makia - Noelani

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman - Charles

Alex Aiono - Walter

Ronny Chieng - Dr. Lee

Guest stars for the first season will include Randall Park, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Al Harrington, Amy Hill, David S. Jung, Jae Suh Park, Ty Simpkins, Kylie Cantrall and Jake Shimabukuro.

Disney Plus will debut Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. on the streaming service Sept. 8. The first season will consist of 10 episodes, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

Is there a ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ trailer?

Disney Plus just recently released the official trailer for Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Not surprisingly the first thing you notice is just how gorgeous the Hawai’i scenery looks, but it certainly looks like a wholesome family story that Disney knows like the back of their hand. Also have to chuckle at the fact they reference the original Doogie Howser and say it is the inspiration for Lahela’s nickname.

Give the trailer a watch below.

How to watch ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’

As a Disney Plus original series, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. can only be watched on the Disney Plus streaming service. If you’re already signed up, great, then you will be able to start watching as soon as the first episode becomes available. If not, signing up for Disney Plus will cost $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a full year commitment. Another option is the Disney bundle, which combines Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee of $13.99.