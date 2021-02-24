Here's the first trailer for 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'

Theses aren't your dad's Mighty Ducks. Nearly 30 years after the original film made us all love hockey Emilio Esteves just a little more, The Might Ducks: Game Changers is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, March 26.

The 10-episode series is set in the present day in Minnesota. The Ducks indeed are now more mighty than ever — to the point that they're the evil empire they originally fought against.

The new series sees 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) cut from the Ducks. He and his mother, Alex (Lauren Graham) enlist the help of coach Bombay to "rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game." (And if we had to guess, it's entirely possible that Gordon and Alex find a little love amongst themselves in the process.)

In addition to Noon, Esteves and Graham, the new series also stars Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” is being produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Steve Brill — the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films — also is on board as co-creator and executive producer.

