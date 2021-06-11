Disney Plus ‘Monsters Inc.’ spinoff, ‘Monsters at Work,’ gets trailer

The workers of Monsters Inc. are back, but with a new mission — generating laughter, not scares. This will be the premise of the new Disney Plus original series Monsters as Work, which is a spinoff of Pixar’s Monsters Inc. Monsters are Work is set to debut on Disney Plus as of July 7.

As a recap, the original Monsters Inc. ends with the discovery that laughter is actually a more powerful resource than screams, so the titular company makes the switch from trying to scare children to making them laugh.

Monsters at Work will revolve around this transition, with Sulley (voiced by John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal) being put in charge of the refocused Monsters Inc. Some other original characters making their return in the series will be Roz (Bob Peterson) and Celia Mae (Jennifer Tilly).

However, the original characters are not going to be the focus of Monsters at Work. As the trailer shows, the series will instead revolve around a new employee at Monsters Inc., who after training to scare children has to come to grips that the work has changed.

Lending their voices to the new characters will be Ben Feldman, Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Aisha Tyler and Bonnie Hunt.

Get a glimpse at what Monsters at Work is all about in the trailer below.

Monsters at Work is the latest Disney Plus original series, which so far has been highlighted by the likes of The Mandalorian, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the recently released Loki.

Disney Plus is the streaming home for all things Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and more. Disney Plus is priced at $7.99 per month, or there is a bundling option for $13.99 that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Monsters at Work will debut on July 7, with new episodes being released on a weekly basis.