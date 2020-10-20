Everything you need to know about 'The Mandalorian' Season 2

Fans have been waiting for The Mandalorian Season 2 from the moment they stopped binging its first. Now that we're getting close to the season hitting streaming, we figured it was time to do a quick breakdown of everything you need to know for the upcoming season. Before we kick things off, rest assured that the teams at Disney+ and LucasFilm know how obsessed you are with the series, and have already gotten to work on Season 3.

Now, how about we kick things off with the most recent sneak peak at the series?

Where Can I Stream It?

Both seasons (and the future third season) are exclusively available for all of your binge-watch pleasure on Disney+. The Mouse won't be sharing rights for this anytime soon, so now might be the right time to hop on Disney's streaming train.

What's Season 2 About?

The official synopsis doesn't reveal much about the upcoming season - not unexpected given Disney's history of secrecy - but here it is:

"The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

Now, though they're keeping official details close to the vest, there are plenty of details that can be gleaned from the show's first season. Moff Giddeon (Giancarlo Esposito) revealed his possession of the darksaber at the end of Season 1, which sparked a whole host of speculation from fans. Esposito confirmed that we'll learn more about the lore surrounding the saber in an interview with Deadline, so expect more of that in the coming seasons.

Disney has also confirmed that the infamous Boba Fett will be making an appearance in Season 2, hopefully giving us the opportunity to explore some of the rich lore surrounding the Mandalorians. One can also expect that we'll be learning more about The Child (aka Baby Yoda) before it's all said and done.

Who's the Cast?

We'll see a mix of familiar and fresh faces in Season 2, including several exciting additions from canons past. The main cast will feature the following (with minor spoilers for 2.01 below):

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)

Carl Weathers (Greef Karga)

Gina Carano (Cara Dune)

Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon)

While the above will be our primary focus this season, there's still the aforementioned Boba Fett. The bounty hunter will be played by Temuera Morrison, who has also played Jango Fett in the past. Joining him will be Katee Sackhoff, who will reprise her Clone Wars character Bo-Katan Krynze, and Timothy Olyphant and Cobb Vanth (learned in 2.01). We also know that professional wrestler Sasha Banks, Terminator star Michael Biehn, and Rosario Dawson will have currently unknown parts in the series. (Though, it is currently heavily rumored that Dawson will be playing fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano.)

When Will It Premiere?

The Mandalorian Season 2 is coming in hot on October 30th 2020 for the US and the UK. This season will follow the weekly release schedule again, with the first episode clocking a little longer than the previous season at about 56 minutes.