'Turner & Hooch' reboot — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything you need to know

Turner & Hooch was a comic classic when it was released in 1989. Starring Tom Hanks as super-organized cop Scott Turner, it followed the put-upon detective as his structured life was thrown into chaos when he was landed with a drooling, disruptive French Mastiff named Hooch. But the pair bonded as they worked together to solve a murder case.

Now, a TV series sequel, also named Turner & Hooch, is heading our way very soon on Disney+, and it stars Josh Peck who teams up with another very cute canine.

Here’s everything we know about the new Turner & Hooch…

The 12-part series will air on Disney+ from Wednesday 21 July in the US and the UK.

What is the plot of Turner & Hooch?

It sees Peck, best known for the Ice Age sequels, Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show, as uptight US Marshal Scott Turner Jr, the son of the original Scott.

Scott Jr is reeling from the death of his father and inherits a troublesome dog named Hooch. But as he looks further into his dad’s demise, his suspicions are aroused that it may not have been an accident. Can Scott overcome his initial dislike of Hooch and get to the truth? What do you think?!

Who is in the cast of Turner & Hooch?

Along with Peck, the series sees Desperate Housewives and Nikita’s Lyndsy Fonseca as Scott’s sister Laura, who encourages him to take on Hooch and helps to look into their father’s demise. Modern Family’s Jeremy Maguire is Scott’s young nephew Matthew, who loves Hooch, and The Good Doctor's Sheila Kelley is Scott's mum Emily, a vet, originally played by Mare Winningham.

Meanwhile, when Hooch is sent for some much-needed training with the US Marshal K-9 team, Erica Mouniere, played by Glee’s Vanessa Lengies, takes him under her wing.

The Arrangement’s Carra Patterson is Scott’s shrewd work partner, Jessica Baxter, while Ransom’s Brandon Jay McLaren is their colleague, ex-marine Xavier Watkins, and The Actress Diaries’ Matt Hamilton plays the office golden boy, Senior Deputy Marshal Trent Havelock.

The Haunting of Hill House’s Anthony Ruivivar is their boss Chief James Mendez, who comes to see Hooch’s worth.

Glee’s Becca Tobin is Scott’s ex, lawyer Brooke, Battlestar Galactica’s Paul Campbell is Laura’s former husband Grady, 21 Thunder’s Cristina Rosato is Xavier’s cop fiancée Olivia and Die Hard and Invincible’s Reginald VelJohnson reprises his role from the original film as Scott Snr’s one-time detective partner and now local mayor, Dave Sutton.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The action-packed sneak peek sees Scott getting lumbered with Hooch, who his dad rescued from a shelter as it reminded him of the original Hooch. But the dog soon throws his new owner's life into turmoil...

There's also a fabulous behind-the-scenes look at the show via a "Hooch-cam" on the back of one of the five gorgeous French Mastiffs playing the cuddly hound. And it looks like a lot of fun!