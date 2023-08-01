Transplant season 3: release date, cast and everything we know about the series

Although NBC will be missing highly anticipated shows like Law & Order: SVU season 25 and Chicago Med season 9 in its fall lineup, Transplant season 3 serves as one of the few scripted programs debuting new episodes on the network. The Canadian medical drama has been well-received in the US since it first debuted, as viewers found themselves captivated by the nuance of the series that focuses on a doctor rebuilding his career in Canada having escaped the Syrian Civil War.

So what can fans expect with the new episodes? Here’s everything we know about Transplant season 3.

As the writers' and actors’ strikes continue on, Transplant season 3 takes over Law & Order: SVU’s timeslot and premieres on Thursday, October 5, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC. The episode becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Transplant season 3 trailer

Here is the official Canadian (CTV) trailer for season 3. As NBC releases a trailer for the show, we can pass along the update.

Transplant premise

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"Transplant follows the story of Dr. Bashir 'Bash' Hamed (Hamza Haq), a talented doctor and Syrian refugee, who fled his war-torn country with his younger sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), for a fresh start in Canada. After a truck crashes into the restaurant where he's been working, Bash earns the chance to practice medicine again by using his field-honed skills to save multiple lives in brilliant fashion, including that of Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah), the chief of Emergency Medicine at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto."

As it pertains to this season in particular, show star Hamza Haq stated in an interview:

"We see a different version Bash than we’ve seen in the past... There’s a bit more confidence and arrogance that he can exude."

Transplant season 3 cast

Hamza Haq, Transplant (Image credit: NBC Universal)

Again, starring in the series as Dr. Bashir Hamed is Hamza Haq. For many, Transplant is Haq’s most recognizable role. However, he’s also appeared in Delia’s Gone, Viking and With Love and a Major Organ, just to name a few of his projects.

Other members of season 3 are of the following:

John Hannah (The Last of Us) as Jed Bishop

Ayisha Issa (Workin’ Moms) as June Curtis

Laurence Leboeuf (Three Pines) as Magalie "Mags" Leblanc

Jim Watson (Slasher) as Theo Hunter.

How to watch Transplant

New episodes of Transplant can be viewed on television in the US on NBC. For those that don't have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live in the US when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . All episodes of Transplant become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.

We are still waiting to receive official word as to when season 3 episodes premiere in the UK. However, seasons 1 and 2 are currently available via Sky TV.