Chicago Med season 9: everything we know about the new season

All three of Dick Wolf's One Chicago shows were renewed so that means that we'll have more stories from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

If you're not familiar with the series, here's an overview from NBC: "From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf (the Law & Order, Chicago and FBI brands), Chicago Med is an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together."

The One Chicago family of shows includes Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., and with a whole universe of first responders, there are plenty of crossover moments throughout the three series.

Here's what we know about Chicago Med season 9.

It will be a while before we know when Chicago Med is returning this fall. Thanks to the NBC 2023 fall TV schedule, though, we know that Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are once again taking over Wednesday nights.

The uncertainty lies with when the shows will actually premiere, as the writer's strike will likely impact when the show will be ready. We'll keep you posted as information becomes available.

Chicago Med season 9 plot

There's no official plot information for Chicago Med season 9 just yet, but for now, here's the official series description from NBC:

"Chicago Med is the third installment of the One Chicago franchise and tracks the lives of doctors and nurses working in the E.R. of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Often intermingling with characters from Chicago P.D. and Fire, you never know which familiar face might walk into the emergency room. Life is rarely boring for Chicago physicians and One Chicago fans have become enamored with the personal lives of the Chicago Med doctors and residents."

Chicago Med season 9 cast

Several members of the Chicago Med family departed in season 8, with the most recent departure being that of Nick Gehlfuss. Gehlfuss played Dr. Will Halstead and was one of the original members of the cast.

"We have done 163 episodes of Chicago Med today. And I have done 21 Chicago Fire episodes and 18 P.D. episodes, which makes a grand total of 202 One Chicago episodes. This is wild; it’s an emotional transition," he told Deadline. "It was a difficult decision [to leave] but I felt I had taken Dr. Halstead as far as I could take him."

Once production on season 9 begins we'll likely hear more about casting for season 9, but for now, we expect to see most of the cast members back next season including:

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel

Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

Chicago Med season 9 trailer

It's too early for a Chicago Med season 9 trailer, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Chicago Med season 9

Chicago Med season 9 will air on NBC, with new episodes streaming the following day on Peacock. All of the previous seasons are available on Peacock. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch NBC live through streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

If you want to watch shows the day after they air, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.