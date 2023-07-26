I Can See Your Voice season 3: release date and everything we know about the music competition

Helping to round out Fox's new fall lineup of unscripted programming is I Can See Your Voice season 3. The series sees contestants guess which "Secret Singers" are indeed talented vocalists and which are decoys. At the end of each episode, viewers wait to see if some big names in Hollywood help competitors win a cash prize worth up to $100,000, or lead them to make some costly mistakes.

Here's everything we know about I Can See Your Voice.

I Can See Your Voice season 3 premieres on Tuesday, September 19, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox after the season premiere of Celebrity Name that Tune. The episode can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

We are still waiting for word on a potential season 3 release date in the UK, though a previous season of the competition show is available on Sky Go.

I Can See Your Voice season 3 trailer

There isn't an official trailer for the new season yet. However, as we get closer to the start of season 3 and one becomes available, we'll place it here.

I Can See Your Voice season 3 premise

Here is the official synopsis for season 3:

"The hit competition show I Can See Your Voice returns for season 3 with all-new theme nights, hosted and executive produced by Ken Jeong. Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton also return with a rotating panel of celebrity detectives to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers… without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad 'Secret Voices' from the good. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal their true voice in a duet performance with a musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck."

I Can See Your Voice season 3 host

Ken Jeong on I Can See Your Voice (Image credit: FOX via Getty Images)

Returning to hosting duties is Dr. Ken Jeong. Prior to committing full-time to Hollywood, Dr. Jeong was a physician of internal medicine. However, since pivoting to TV and film, he's been spotted in projects like The Hangover franchise, The Afterparty and Crazy Rich Asians. Additionally, he's been a fixture on The Masked Singer panel, which he’ll continue to be in The Masked Singer season 10.

I Can See Your Voice season 3 celebrity panelists

Helping to anchor the show as celebrity panelists are Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. Hines' most recent work includes Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Flight Attendant. Bailon-Houghton's recently starred in Raven’s Home and hosted Love for the Ages.

The list of guest celebrity panelists joining them from week to week has not been announced, but when it is, we can pass along the new information.

How to watch I Can See Your Voice