The Afterparty season 2: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the comedy series

The Apple TV Plus murder-mystery comedy The Afterparty is back for a second season. In The Afterparty season 2, a group of friends and family gather for a wedding, but when the groom ends up dead there's a long list of suspects and everyone has a motive.

The innovative comedy explores how a murder might have happened, using different film genres to explain the possibilities.

Here's what we know about The Afterparty season 2.

The Afterparty season 2 premieres Wednesday, July 12 on Apple TV Plus, with the first two episodes dropping on release day and subsequent episodes launching weekly thereafter. You can catch up on the first season now on the streaming platform.

As of this writing, there is no release date for the UK.

The Afterparty season 2 plot

Here's the official synopsis of The Afterparty season 2 from Apple TV Plus: "From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of The Afterparty explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

"Season two will introduce new film genres and an expanded cast of characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong."

The Afterparty season 2 cast

Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Like a Boss) plays Detective Danner, who is in charge of investigating the latest murder. She has her own method of solving crimes that features reenacting what may (or may not) have happened.

Take a look at the full cast of The Afterparty season 2 and the characters they play:

Tiffany Haddish as Detective Danner

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso) as Aniq

Zoë Chao (Love Life) as Zoe, "the protective sister"

Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) as Isabel, "the paranoid mother"

Zach Woods (The Office) as Edgar, the groom

Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya) as Travis, "the jealous ex"

Poppy Liu (Tales of the Walking Dead) as Grace, "the unhappy bride"

Anna Konkle (PEN15) as Hannah, "the odd sister"

Jack Whitehall (Fresh Meat) as Sebastian, "the shady best man"

Vivian Wu (The Pillow Book) as Vivian, "the secretive mother-in-law"

John Cho (Star Trek) as Ulysses, "the fun uncle"

Ken Jeong (The Hangover) as Feng, "the desperate father-in-law"

The Afterparty season 2 trailer

Nothing is held back in this glorious trailer for The Afterparty season 2, which lays out the crime and the possible suspects. Take a look below:

How to watch The Afterparty season 2

The Afterparty season 2 is an Apple TV Plus original series so the only way you can watch it is with an Apple TV Plus subscription.

You can find several subscription options below.