Tales of the Walking Dead: release date, photos, cast, plot and everything we know

Though the main show is ending later this year, The Walking Dead franchise continues its journey at AMC with Tales of the Walking Dead, an all-new anthology featuring standalone episodes with new and returning characters from across the TWD universe.

There will be six episodes in the first season of the new series and each episode will have its own story and its own characters. Unlike the other shows across the TWD universe, Tales will feature standalone episodes that connect into the larger story. Whether it’s a familiar face from TWD past or someone totally new to the universe, each story plays a role.

Here’s what we know about Tales of the Walking Dead.

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, August 14, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC Plus.

AMC Plus subscribers will be able to access the first two episodes of the series on August 14 and then subscribers will have access to future episodes a week earlier before viewers who watch on AMC.

Tales of the Walking Dead photos

AMC released a series of first-look photos featuring several new characters. While we don’t yet know much about these characters yet, they all bear the same look of shock, fatigue and fear that comes from being stuck in the middle of the zombie apocalypse.

Tales of the Walking Dead plot

Here’s the official synopsis of Tales of the Walking Dead from AMC:

"Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos and mysteries of the Walking Dead."

Tales of the Walking Dead cast

One of the things we’re really excited about when it comes to Tales of the Walking Dead is the cast. Since each episode is its own unique story, there’s a new group of characters to enjoy each week.

Samantha Morton is the only returning character who has been announced thus far. Morton played Alpha, the nefarious leader of the Whisperers, in seasons 9 and 10. Though her character was terrifying, evil and responsible for numerous deaths of beloved characters, Morton’s performance was stunning and it will be interesting to see where her story goes.

In addition to Morton, AMC released the names of several other cast members and the names of their characters. They include Olivia Munn (Evie), Terry Crews (Joe), Parker Posey (Blair), Anthony Edwards (Dr. Everett), Poppy Liu (Amy), Jillian Bell (Gina), Jessie T. Usher (Davon), Daniella Pineda (Idalia) and Danny Ramirez (Eric). Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz have also been announced but the names of their characters have not been released.

While this is already an impressive list of actors, AMC hasn’t named everyone who will appear on the show at this point. In other words, hold your breath because we’re sure that there will be surprise cameos popping up throughout the series.

Tales of the Walking Dead showrunner and directors

Channing Powell, longtime writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, has been tapped as the Tales of the Walking Dead showrunner. Powell will work closely with chief content officer of the TWD Universe, Scott M. Gimple.

Michael E. Satrazemis will serve as one of the series’ producers, and he’ll also direct three episodes. Satrazemis started working on the flagship series when it premiered in 2010 and has directed several episodes over the years. He also serves as the executive producer and occasional director on Fear the Walking Dead.

Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier and Ron Underwood will also direct an episode apiece.

Tales of the Walking Dead trailer

No trailer has been released for Tales of the Walking Dead as yet, but now that first look photos and a release date have been announced, we’re hopeful that a trailer is right around the corner.

How to watch Tales of the Walking Dead