The Masked Singer season 10: release date and everything we know so far

Are you ready to take it off? The Masked Singer season 10 will be the biggest season yet as the show celebrates ten incredible seasons full of jaw-dropping surprises. The Masked Singer season 9 came down to two performers, Medusa and Macaw. Macaw turned out to be David Archuleta while Medusa took home the crown and was revealed to be Bishop Briggs.

In a statement, Fox promised that The Masked Singer "is celebrating with the biggest and boldest costumes in the show's history — with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath."

Once again The Masked Singer will continue to feature special theme nights in the new season, and we can only imagine what other surprises the show has in store for us.

Here's what we know about The Masked Singer season 10.

The Masked Singer season 10 premieres on Wednesday, September 27, in its regular time slot at 8 pm ET/PT. It will be followed by the new Fox series Snake Oil.

The Masked Singer season 10 panelists and host

The same great team will return for The Masked Singer’s big tenth season. Nick Cannon (Drumline) will once again play host and master of ceremonies for the show while Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg (Dirty Love), singer Robin Thicke and Pussycat Doll lead singer Nicole Scherzinger will serve as the panelists, trying to figure out who is under the masks each week.

The panelists will have a number of guest judges joining them throughout the season.

The Masked Singer season 10 premise

Celebrities from across the acting, singing, social media, Broadway and sports world come together and perform in costumes. With their identities hidden, it's up to each singer's voice to do the work, leaving the audience and the judges guessing who might be behind the mask.

Past winners include T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Jewel, Teyana Taylor and Amber Riley.

The Masked Singer season 10 trailer

There's no trailer for The Masked Singer season 10 just yet, but here's a teaser that might offer a hint about new costumes coming in the new season.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 10

The Masked Singer airs on Fox, which is included with most cable providers. You can watch new episodes the following day on Hulu, where you'll also find previous seasons of the show.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.