We're not barking up the wrong tree when we say that Husky is larger than life on The Masked Singer season 10. The cool canine has piercing blue eyes that draw you in and keep you locked on their presence, so who is Husky on The Masked Singer season 10? We really want to know, so we're going to look at the clues.

Husky's costume is, well, husky. With a massive furry mane, giant paws and a crown, there's no mistaking that this is one royal pup who appreciates the finer things in life.

Thankfully, there's an early clue that dropped ahead of the show's premiere featuring Royal Hen and Husky revealing clues about themselves and these early clues might be helpful in figuring out their identities.

Take a look at the first clue below:

Hear ye, hear ye! #RoyalHenMask and #HuskyMask have arrived! 👑 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/XHcjeXmDpKSeptember 11, 2023 See more

Who is Husky on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories

"Don't go barking up the wrong tree," Husky says in the teaser. "Listen, here's 10 million hints at who I am." They pull the velvet cover off of their clue to reveal a big stack of money, and trust us that it's a husky stack of money!

Fans on social media were eager to post their early guesses as to Husky's identity. There was almost unanimous agreement among fans that Husky has ties to rap, whether they're a rapper or maybe even a producer. Some of the guesses include Nelly, Usher, MC Hammer and Ice Cube.

Other fans speculated that Husky could be an actor. Sisqó from Snow Dogs was one guess. And there was even a theory that Husky could be YouTuber Mr. Beast.

As soon as we have the panelists' guesses and theories, we'll round them up and post them right here for you.

10 million…….. so it’s probably either a rapper or a r&b artist who’s had 10 million copies sold at least.September 11, 2023 See more

Early guess for Husky is NellyHis first album went Diamond which is 10MSeptember 11, 2023 See more

Ok. I know he might be wrong but I think Husky could be Sisqó. I mean him being a Husky could be a reference to Snow Dogs. And the million dollars could be a clue to how much the movie made.September 12, 2023 See more

My early guesses for Husky are Usher and MC Hammer.September 11, 2023 See more

Husky is @MrBeast ?extra clue=💸September 11, 2023 See more

(Image credit: Michael Becker/Fox)

Who is Husky on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks

What will Husky sing in their first performance? We'll have their song picks for you right here once they perform.

Who is Husky on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues

As soon as Husky's show clues are available, we'll gather them up for you right here.

The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox starting September 27.