Who is Husky on The Masked Singer season 10?

By Sarabeth Pollock
published

Who's under the Husky mask on The Masked Singer?

Promo image of Husky on The Masked Singer season 10
(Image credit: Michael Becker/Fox)

We're not barking up the wrong tree when we say that Husky is larger than life on The Masked Singer season 10. The cool canine has piercing blue eyes that draw you in and keep you locked on their presence, so who is Husky on The Masked Singer season 10? We really want to know, so we're going to look at the clues. 

Husky's costume is, well, husky. With a massive furry mane, giant paws and a crown, there's no mistaking that this is one royal pup who appreciates the finer things in life. 

Thankfully, there's an early clue that dropped ahead of the show's premiere featuring Royal Hen and Husky revealing clues about themselves and these early clues might be helpful in figuring out their identities. 

Take a look at the first clue below:

Who is Husky on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories

"Don't go barking up the wrong tree," Husky says in the teaser. "Listen, here's 10 million hints at who I am." They pull the velvet cover off of their clue to reveal a big stack of money, and trust us that it's a husky stack of money!

Fans on social media were eager to post their early guesses as to Husky's identity. There was almost unanimous agreement among fans that Husky has ties to rap, whether they're a rapper or maybe even a producer. Some of the guesses include Nelly, Usher, MC Hammer and Ice Cube.

Other fans speculated that Husky could be an actor. Sisqó from Snow Dogs was one guess. And there was even a theory that Husky could be YouTuber Mr. Beast. 

As soon as we have the panelists' guesses and theories, we'll round them up and post them right here for you. 

Promo image of Husky in The Masked Singer season 10

(Image credit: Michael Becker/Fox)

Who is Husky on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks

What will Husky sing in their first performance? We'll have their song picks for you right here once they perform. 

Who is Husky on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues

As soon as Husky's show clues are available, we'll gather them up for you right here. 

The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox starting September 27. 

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 