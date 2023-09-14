It's time for the biggest party on Fox to return with The Masked Singer season 10. This season, the masks are big and the celebrity reveals are even bigger! One of the most colorful masks in season 10 belongs to a larger-than-life Tiki, and we can't wait to see under the mask to see who Tiki might be.

Thanks to the cylindrical shape of Tiki's costume, it's really hard to get a sense of who's wearing the Tiki costume. With the body of a pineapple, frilly grass around the legs and a whole cocktail party on top, Tiki is the ultimate party person.

Thankfully, Fox release a teaser video to help us figure out who is Tiki on The Masked Singer season 10.

See ya lei-ter on Season 10 of #TheMaskedSinger, #TikiMask! Don't miss the premiere September 27 on @FOXTV and next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/HO4IXGaiSISeptember 12, 2023 See more

Who is Tiki on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories

As you can see from the teaser, Tiki is a rocker. Did you hear that yell? Tiki definitely brings it on stage and we're here for it.

Tiki has a big stage presence and the sound to go with it. Even panelist Jenny McCarthy was into their red-hot performance, yelling "you rock" to Tiki after they performed with flames shooting up around the stage.

Of course, this could mean that just about is under the Tiki costume. Some fans wondered if the late legend Jimmy Buffet could be under the mask while other fans got a definite Axl Rose vibe from the teaser. Could it be that the "Margaritaville" singer or the Guns N Roses frontman might be under the mask?

We'll keep gathering fan theories here, and we'll also add guesses from the panelists once they're available.

OK am I the only one feeling jimmy buffet vibes . Like is it possible he got on before he passed?September 12, 2023 See more

The Tiki costume for Season 10 of @MaskedSingerFOX coming up giving me @AxlRose vibes??? I'm not too sure If He would do The show But Then again I never know!!! 🤔🤷‍♀️September 12, 2023 See more

(Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Who is Tiki in The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks

As soon as we see Tiki's performance on The Masked Singer season 10, we'll have all the details about their song picks right here.

Who is Tiki on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues

What will the show clues say about Tiki's identity? As soon as we have the show clues we'll add them in right here.

The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox starting September 27.