Who is Cow on The Masked Singer season 10?
Who's under the Cow mask on The Masked Singer?
It's time to celebrate on The Masked Singer season 10 as the show celebrates its tenth season with bigger celebrity reveals and even bigger costumes. One of the costumes that has been getting a lot of buzz ahead of the show's premiere is Cow, so needless to say we're already dying to know who is Cow on The Masked Singer season 10.
Fans were given a head start ahead of the season 10 premiere with some clever social media teasers about all of the new masks, and we think the teaser for Cow offers a big clue about their identity.
This MOO-sical act is one you don’t want to miss! 🐄🎶 #CowMask is making their way to #TheMaskedSinger stage for Season 10, premiering September 27 on @FOXTV and next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/H0nTcMMRYQSeptember 20, 2023
Who is Cow on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories
The teaser features a a shadowy image of Cow with the caption, "Can you guess this legen-dairy performer?" Cow comes into view in all her black, white and red glory.
So, "legen-dairy" has us thinking. There's a legend under the mask, but are they a singer? An actor? An athlete?
If you take a look at Cow's adorable costume you'll see that they are wearing an apron, and their hair is wrapped in a blue and white checkered bandana that matches their apron. Their red-rimmed glasses have a retro look to them.
Could it be that Cow is a famous TV chef? With that much personality, we're guessing it's Carla Hall. Let's see if our guess holds up.
We're looking forward to seeing who the panelists think is under the Cow mask, so once we have their guesses and theories we'll have them for you right here.
Who is Cow on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks
What song will Cow sing in their first performance? We can't wait to hear their voice. As soon as they debut on The Masked Singer we'll have their song picks right here.
Who is Cow on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues
We're excited to see who's under the Cow mask, so we're hoping the clues help us guess who's under the mask. As soon as we see Cow's show clues, we'll have them for you right here.
The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox starting September 27.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.