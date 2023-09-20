It's time to celebrate on The Masked Singer season 10 as the show celebrates its tenth season with bigger celebrity reveals and even bigger costumes. One of the costumes that has been getting a lot of buzz ahead of the show's premiere is Cow, so needless to say we're already dying to know who is Cow on The Masked Singer season 10.

Fans were given a head start ahead of the season 10 premiere with some clever social media teasers about all of the new masks, and we think the teaser for Cow offers a big clue about their identity.

This MOO-sical act is one you don’t want to miss! 🐄🎶 #CowMask is making their way to #TheMaskedSinger stage for Season 10, premiering September 27 on @FOXTV and next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/H0nTcMMRYQSeptember 20, 2023 See more

Who is Cow on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories

The teaser features a a shadowy image of Cow with the caption, "Can you guess this legen-dairy performer?" Cow comes into view in all her black, white and red glory.

So, "legen-dairy" has us thinking. There's a legend under the mask, but are they a singer? An actor? An athlete?

If you take a look at Cow's adorable costume you'll see that they are wearing an apron, and their hair is wrapped in a blue and white checkered bandana that matches their apron. Their red-rimmed glasses have a retro look to them.

Could it be that Cow is a famous TV chef? With that much personality, we're guessing it's Carla Hall. Let's see if our guess holds up.

We're looking forward to seeing who the panelists think is under the Cow mask, so once we have their guesses and theories we'll have them for you right here.

(Image credit: Michael Becker/Fox)

Who is Cow on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks

What song will Cow sing in their first performance? We can't wait to hear their voice. As soon as they debut on The Masked Singer we'll have their song picks right here.

Who is Cow on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues

We're excited to see who's under the Cow mask, so we're hoping the clues help us guess who's under the mask. As soon as we see Cow's show clues, we'll have them for you right here.

The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox starting September 27.