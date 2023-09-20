It's time for The Masked Singer season 10. Since this is the biggest season yet there has been a lot of hype for this season's masked contestants. One of the most intricate masks belongs to Hibiscus. Naturally, we want to know who is Hibiscus in The Masked Singer season 10.

With a bold red flower, bright green stem (i.e. pants) and a dazzling headpiece, Hibiscus brightens your day like the flowers they're named after.

Thankfully, ahead of the show's premiere a few clues were released on social media to give fans a head start at guessing Hibiscus' identity.

I'm budding with excitement to find out. 😁 #HibiscusMask is here for Season 10 of #TheMaskedSinger, premiering September 27

Who is Hibiscus on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories

Unlike some of the other social media posts for The Masked Singer season 10 contestants like Gazelle, Husky and Royal Hen, Hibiscus' post doesn't have any clips from a performance, nor does it offer much to work with. However, there is something of a clue in the way the brief social media teaser is worded.

"Can you guess who this 'budding' performer is?" the teaser asks the audience. "Budding" is an obvious flower reference, of course, but it could also be key to figuring out the identity of the performer under the Hibiscus mask. "Budding" could also refer to an up-and-coming talent, whether they're an athlete, actor or musician. They could also be a young social media influencer, too, as The Masked Singer has a history of recruiting YouTubers in the past.

Some fans are already making guesses about Hibiscus' identity, with one fan suggesting that Hibiscus could even be the legendary Ru Paul.

The Hibiscus costume giving me @RuPaul vibes, Oh I can't wait to see Who It really Is behind The mask During Next Wednesday Season 10 Premiere

Who is Hibiscus on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks

Who is Hibiscus on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues

The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox starting September 27.