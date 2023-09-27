Who is Candelabra on The Masked Singer season 10?
Who's under the Candelabra mask on The Masked Singer?
It's time to celebrate on The Masked Singer season 10, but don't blow out these candles! Candelabra is a shiny new addition to the Masked Singer family and we're eager to see which glowing talent is under this gilded mask.
So who is Candelabra on The Masked Singer season 10? Let's look at the clues.
Thankfully, there's a social media clue to get us started ahead of the show's premiere. Take a look below:
Can you candle it? 😏 #CandelabraMask is making their way to #TheMaskedSinger stage for Season 10, premiering September 27 on @FOXTV and next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/LVcO8bAHWDSeptember 22, 2023
Who is Candelabra on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories
Candelabra might send fellow Masked Singer competitor S'more running with their three flames rising above them. Candelabra's golden getup is shiny and bright, with lots of intricate details around the bodice and skirt. And those knee-high boots! Who wouldn't love those shimmery boots? We're wondering if the melted wax that serves as their hair is a clue. Could it be that there's a platinum blond under the mask?
Early guesses from fans include Emma Watson and Shania Twain.
As soon as we have the panelists' guesses and theories about Candelabra's identity, we'll have them for you right here.
Who is Candelabra on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks
We're sure Candelabra's song picks will be illuminating... As soon as they perform, we'll have their song picks for you right here.
Who is Candelabra on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues
Will the show clues shine a light on Candelabra's identity? As soon as we have their show clues, we'll gather them up for you right here.
The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.
More on The Masked Singer season 10
- Who is Gazelle on The Masked Singer season 10?
- Who is Royal Hen on The Masked Singer season 10?
- Who is Tiki on The Masked Singer season 10?
- Who is Husky on The Masked Singer season 10?
- Who is Diver on The Masked Singer season 10?
- Who is Cow on The Masked Singer season 10?
- Who is Anteater on The Masked Singer season 10?
- Who is Hibiscus on The Masked Singer season 10?
- Who is S'more on The Masked Singer season 10?
- Who is Hawk on The Masked Singer season 10?
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Most Popular
By Sean Marland