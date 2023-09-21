Things are about to get toasty on The Masked Singer season 10. As part of the big celebration for the tenth season of the reality singing competition, fans can expect to see bigger reveals and some of the most off the wall costumes the show has ever seen. That's why we're wondering who is S'more on The Masked Singer season 10.

S'more is a giant walking, talking toasted treat and they're so hot they still have flames on their legs and hat (talk about toasty).

The Masked Singer social media team gave us a little clue about S'more ahead of the show's premiere. Take a look below and see if you can figure out who is S'more on The Masked Singer season 10.

The stage is heating up with what #SmoreMask is bringing! 🔥#TheMaskedSinger premieres September 27 on @FOXTV and next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/iwQcXzCeYESeptember 21, 2023 See more

Who is S'more on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories

The social media post about S'more really has us thinking. "Can you guess who's roasting our stage?" it reads.

Roasting.

There are a few ways to look at this. Obviously S'more is a giant graham cracker with melted chocolate and toasty marshmallow. So "roasting" is very apropos in this case.

But what if "roasting" refers to the person who's under the mask? It could be a celebrity chef who is frequently roasting chicken in the kitchen, or it could even be a comedian who is no stranger to roasting people in their comedy routines. With so many ways to roast, there are lots of ways to interpret this clue.

We have a feeling that the panelist will have fun guessing who's under the S'more mask, so as soon as we have their guesses and theories we'll have them for you right here.

(Image credit: Michael Becker/Fox)

Who is S'more on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks

Who knows what S'more's song picks will reveal about the person under the mask. We'll have their song picks for you right here.

Who is S'more on The Masked Singer season 10? Show clues

What will the show clues reveal about S'more's identity? We'll gather them up and have them here once we have them.

The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox starting September 27.